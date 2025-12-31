LIVE TV
India Cricket Calendar 2026: Check Full schedule Of Team India With Dates And Venues

India Cricket Calendar 2026: Check Full schedule Of Team India With Dates And Venues

India will be up against New Zealand in three-match ODI series and five T20Is at home before the T20 World Cup 2026 that is scheduled for February-March.

Team India's New T20I Jersey. (Photo Credits: X)
Team India's New T20I Jersey. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 31, 2025 15:52:42 IST

India Cricket Calendar 2026: Check Full schedule Of Team India With Dates And Venues

India Cricket Calendar 2026: As we move into the New Year, Indian team is all set for the new assignments with the first one against New Zealand at home. The Men In Blue will host the Blackcaps in a three-match ODI series and five T20Is in January and the T20 World Cup in February-March. Here’s a look at the schedule of Team India in 2026. 

January 2026: New Zealand tour of India

11 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara – 1st ODI

14 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot – 2nd ODI

18 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore – 3rd ODI

21 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur – 1st T20I



23 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur – 2nd T20I

25 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – 3rd T20I

28 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam – 4th T20I

31 January 2026: India vs New Zealand at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram – 5th T20I

February 2026: T20 World Cup



7 February 2026: India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

12 February 2026: India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

15 February 2026: India vs Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

18 February 2026: India vs Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

21 February-March 1: Super 8 matches at multiple venues (If qualified)



March 2026: T20 World Cup Knockouts

5 March: Semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (If Qualified)

8 March: Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (If Qualified)

April-May 2026: Indian Premier League

26 March-31 May: IPL 2026



June 2026: Afghanistan tour of India

3 ODIs and 1 Test (Dates and venues to be announced)

July 2026: India tour of England

1 July 2026: England vs India at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street – 1st T20I

4 July 2026: England vs India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – 2nd T20I

7 July 2026: England vs India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 3rd T20I

9 July 2026: England vs India at County Ground, Bristol – 4th T20I

11 July 2026: England vs India at The Rose Bowl, Southampton – 5th T20I

14 July 2026: England vs India at Edgbaston, Birmingham – 1st ODI

16 July 2026: England vs India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – 2nd ODI

19 July 2026: England vs India at Lord’s, London – 3rd ODI

August 2026: India tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests)

September 2026: Afghanistan vs India (3 T20Is), Asian Games in Japan, West Indies tour of India (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October-November 2026: India tour of New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 ODIs)

December 2026: Sri Lanka tour of India (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:45 PM IST
India Cricket Calendar 2026: Check Full schedule Of Team India With Dates And Venues

