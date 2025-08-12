LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever

India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever

The India-England Test series drew record digital audiences, with millions tuning in for thrilling cricket and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, setting new standards for viewership on Jio Hotstar.

India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records with Highest Viewership Ever (Image Credit - X)
India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records with Highest Viewership Ever (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 19:26:01 IST

The recent Test matches of India and England, which took place between June 20- August 4 have erased all the past record in terms of the digital viewing on all fronts. More than 170 million viewers watched the series on Jio Hotstar, the largest audience ever gained digitally, in a Test series.

Record-Breaking Digital Engagement and Peak Viewership

The zenith was on the fifth and final day of fifth Test at the Oval where Jio Hotstar registered a record peak concurrency of 13 million viewers, which is the highest ever digital-streaming of a Test match. This staggering interaction ensures an increase in Cricket digital demand.

Massive Watch Time and Intense Competition Drive Viewer Interest

The series drew an unbelievable 65 billion minutes of viewing time on Jio Hotstar across nail-biting matches and twists and turns. Not solely did the match initiate the Indian claim to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle but the match also became an epitome of a new leadership and a dedicated endeavor to win back the throne in Test cricket.

Multilingual Coverage and Immersive Content Enhance Fan Experience

It had a wide reach as the series was shown in five languages, that is, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. “The incredible reception of India in England cemented the power of test cricket to create riveting scripts in virtually each innings of each game said Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content Sports – JioStar. Edging close to 170 million spectators with new concurrency records, this apparent achievement can speak volumes not just about the exciting cricket, but also about our effort to provide an immersive storytelling and viewing experience.”

Another popular element was the fans and their attachment to the series Follow The Blues, a show that allowed the fans to get a glimpse into what happens behind the scenes with regard to training and other key moments. The special feature when India Challenged the Crown, which celebrated the historic test legacy of India in England was aired during the broadcast and it added to the viewing experience.

ALSO READ: Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

Tags: england tourMohammed Sirajshubman gillteam india

RELATED News

Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever
India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever
India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever
India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?