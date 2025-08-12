India-England Test Series Smashes Digital Records With Highest Viewership Ever

The recent Test matches of India and England, which took place between June 20- August 4 have erased all the past record in terms of the digital viewing on all fronts. More than 170 million viewers watched the series on Jio Hotstar, the largest audience ever gained digitally, in a Test series.

Record-Breaking Digital Engagement and Peak Viewership

The zenith was on the fifth and final day of fifth Test at the Oval where Jio Hotstar registered a record peak concurrency of 13 million viewers, which is the highest ever digital-streaming of a Test match. This staggering interaction ensures an increase in Cricket digital demand.

Massive Watch Time and Intense Competition Drive Viewer Interest

The series drew an unbelievable 65 billion minutes of viewing time on Jio Hotstar across nail-biting matches and twists and turns. Not solely did the match initiate the Indian claim to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle but the match also became an epitome of a new leadership and a dedicated endeavor to win back the throne in Test cricket.

Multilingual Coverage and Immersive Content Enhance Fan Experience

It had a wide reach as the series was shown in five languages, that is, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. “The incredible reception of India in England cemented the power of test cricket to create riveting scripts in virtually each innings of each game said Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content Sports – JioStar. Edging close to 170 million spectators with new concurrency records, this apparent achievement can speak volumes not just about the exciting cricket, but also about our effort to provide an immersive storytelling and viewing experience.”

Another popular element was the fans and their attachment to the series Follow The Blues, a show that allowed the fans to get a glimpse into what happens behind the scenes with regard to training and other key moments. The special feature when India Challenged the Crown, which celebrated the historic test legacy of India in England was aired during the broadcast and it added to the viewing experience.

