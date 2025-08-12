Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

IPL 2025 season came to an unexpected close and some of the greatest teams were found in the bottom half of the table. Notably, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished tenth and eighth respectively, shaking up the market for the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction. As several franchises are planning to pile up their squads, ex- India spinner and CSK veteran Ravichandran Ashwin had some to say about who he thinks the most expensive persons are likely to be bought in the upcoming auction.

Overseas Players Expected to Dominate IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

Ashwin expected that the foreign players will be in demand more than the Indian talent in the mini-auction conducted in IPL 2026. He explained, “This will be a mini auction where you’ll find it tough to get Indian players. New players perhaps only show up. The costly picks will be overseas players.”

He also pointed out the dangers of the release of top Indian players by the teams. “A franchise releasing a big Indian player is a very risky formula. So many Australian players will come in the auction,” Ashwin said.

Key Australian All-Rounders Could Command High Prices

Ashwin identified two Australian all-rounders who may turn out to be the most costly selections. “You’ve got Mitchell Owen, who was a replacement player for three games for Punjab Kings. Then you’ve got someone like Cameron Green coming into the auction. They’ll go at a big price because they are foreign all-rounders,” he explained.

He estimated the auction prices could reach “a game of Rs 25-30 crore for all teams,” indicating a fierce bidding war ahead.

Injured Indian Players and Trade Window Buzz

Ashwin stated that Lucknow Super Giant pacer Mayank Yadav could be an Indian candidate with a high profile auction appeal. Even after being retained at Rs 11 crore Mayank has been restricted by injuries. This can perhaps give him a quality tag in the mini-auction.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sanju Samson and KL Rahul have been subject to intense rumour and speculation across a number of teams as the IPL trade window ramps up, with the IPL, in particular, looking to be a means of revival after underperformance last year.

Ashwin’s Own IPL Journey and Other Player Stats

Probably in his last year with CSK, Ashwin even himself could be part of the trade talk after a disappointing campaign where he has picked up just seven wickets in nine games. In the meantime, Sanju Samson has categorically asked to trade or be released by Rajasthan Royals as there have been some tensions between him and the management.

Considering the Australian stars that Ashwin referred to, Mitchell Owen has been spraying when it comes to IPL but he sparkled in Major League Cricket in Washington Freedom and made waves in T20 Internationals. He is just 23 years old and has an international T-Twenty fifty, and good batting and bowling averages.

His T20I comeback with Cameron Green has been phenomenal with an average of 60 and three half-centuries, this season. The 26-year-old, a former Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore player, was named ‘Player of the series’ against West Indies and showed his class with a century and two fifties in his debut IPL season.

