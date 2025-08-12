LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests that the foreign all-rounders, in particular, Australian players, Mitchell Owen, and Cameron Green would prove to be the most expensive purchases during the mini-auction.

Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player in IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him (Image Credit - X)
Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player in IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 12, 2025 18:28:35 IST

IPL 2025 season came to an unexpected close and some of the greatest teams were found in the bottom half of the table. Notably, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished tenth and eighth respectively, shaking up the market for the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction. As several franchises are planning to pile up their squads, ex- India spinner and CSK veteran Ravichandran Ashwin had some to say about who he thinks the most expensive persons are likely to be bought in the upcoming auction.

Overseas Players Expected to Dominate IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

Ashwin expected that the foreign players will be in demand more than the Indian talent in the mini-auction conducted in IPL 2026. He explained, “This will be a mini auction where you’ll find it tough to get Indian players. New players perhaps only show up. The costly picks will be overseas players.”

He also pointed out the dangers of the release of top Indian players by the teams. “A franchise releasing a big Indian player is a very risky formula. So many Australian players will come in the auction,” Ashwin said.

Key Australian All-Rounders Could Command High Prices

Ashwin identified two Australian all-rounders who may turn out to be the most costly selections. “You’ve got Mitchell Owen, who was a replacement player for three games for Punjab Kings. Then you’ve got someone like Cameron Green coming into the auction. They’ll go at a big price because they are foreign all-rounders,” he explained.

He estimated the auction prices could reach “a game of Rs 25-30 crore for all teams,” indicating a fierce bidding war ahead.

Injured Indian Players and Trade Window Buzz

Ashwin stated that Lucknow Super Giant pacer Mayank Yadav could be an Indian candidate with a high profile auction appeal. Even after being retained at Rs 11 crore Mayank has been restricted by injuries. This can perhaps give him a quality tag in the mini-auction.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sanju Samson and KL Rahul have been subject to intense rumour and speculation across a number of teams as the IPL trade window ramps up, with the IPL, in particular, looking to be a means of revival after underperformance last year.

Ashwin’s Own IPL Journey and Other Player Stats

Probably in his last year with CSK, Ashwin even himself could be part of the trade talk after a disappointing campaign where he has picked up just seven wickets in nine games. In the meantime, Sanju Samson has categorically asked to trade or be released by Rajasthan Royals as there have been some tensions between him and the management.

Considering the Australian stars that Ashwin referred to, Mitchell Owen has been spraying when it comes to IPL but he sparkled in Major League Cricket in Washington Freedom and made waves in T20 Internationals. He is just 23 years old and has an international T-Twenty fifty, and good batting and bowling averages.

His T20I comeback with Cameron Green has been phenomenal with an average of 60 and three half-centuries, this season. The 26-year-old, a former Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore player, was named ‘Player of the series’ against West Indies and showed his class with a century and two fifties in his debut IPL season.

ALSO READ: 

RELATED News

Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him
Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him
Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him
Who is Mitchell Owen? Why R Ashwin Predicts Him To Be The Costliest Player In IPL 2026, 3 IPL Teams Already Eyeing Him

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?