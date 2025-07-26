India, Pakistan Set for High-Stakes Showdowns in 2025 Asia Cup in UAE

India and Pakistan are set to be placed in the same group for the 2025 Asia Cup, paving the way for up to three thrilling clashes between the arch-rivals in a single tournament. Scheduled to run from September 10 to 28 in the UAE, the T20-format competition will act as a key lead-up to the T20 World Cup early next year.

Three India-Pakistan Matches Possible

With both teams in the same group, one India-Pakistan match is guaranteed during the group stage, as per reports. If both sides advance, they could meet again in the Super Four round, and possibly face off in the final. These potential encounters are especially significant given the lack of bilateral cricket between the nations, with ICC and ACC tournaments now the only platforms for the rivalry.

Tensions Off the Field, Unity On It?

The grouping comes amid ongoing political and diplomatic tensions. Just weeks ago, a match between Indian and Pakistani legends in the World Championship of Legends was cancelled following backlash in India. This incident occurred after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which escalated military tensions. Still, cricketing bodies are moving ahead with plans, reflecting a shared commitment to keep the Asia Cup intact.

Logistics Finalized, Schedule Coming Soon

The Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) recent meeting in Dhaka cleared key hurdles. The BCCI, holding the tournament’s hosting rights, has proposed Dubai and Abu Dhabi as venues. Though three venues were agreed upon with the Emirates Cricket Board, only two are likely to be used. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi are set to finalize details, including scheduling and commercial arrangements.

India last defeated Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. With the Asia Cup expected to draw massive viewership, especially for India-Pakistan encounters, broadcasters and sponsors are already preparing for blockbuster ratings.

