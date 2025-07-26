Home > Sports > English Premier League Transfer Market 2025: Who Tops The List?

English Premier League Transfer Market 2025: Who Tops The List?

With £128.8 million, Manchester City, who are renowned for avoiding jumping into costly and time consuming squad rebuilding, is in fifth place,suggesting a slightly tactical approach better suited to a season of depth than one of flash.

Nottingham Forest has also ranked low with £10 million spent, given the close escapes they had last year.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 26, 2025 16:28:51 IST

With the summer of 2025 being a spending bonanza in the Premier League, Liverpool has captured most of the headlines. Figures show that the Reds have spent a staggering £295.5 million, enough to place them at the top of the chart and £77.5 million clear of Chelsea in second. They like all of us will see in the coming weeks will find out whether they have made the right decisions, or are in a world of financial pain looming ahead.

Summer Transfer Market 2025

Chelsea and Manchester United are both undergoing long-term rebuilding projects and have sat in second and third. They also have spent significant amounts of money, however, Chelsea did spend £218 million, and Manchester United about £140.5 million. Arsenal open the season sitting in fourth with £136 million spent. Manchester City, well known for not rushing into prolonged but expensive re hashing of their squad, occupies fifth with £128.8 million, signaling perhaps a somewhat tactical style geared more towards a season of depth than a season of sizzle.
But the biggest surprise? Yup, Sunderland. They are back in the Premier League and won’t waste time, spending £107million (possibly more) and more than Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle clubs that we saw last year were very much in contention for the top half of the table. This investment bears all the hallmarks of wanting more than just survival in their time back in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace’s paltry spending of £3 million has raised a few eyebrows. Are they building for the future or just preparing for battle in the relegation zone? Nottingham Forest has also ranked low with £10 million spent, given the close escapes they had last year.
These figures reflect potential add ons, but not undisclosed fees, meaning the real amount could be significantly higher. While Spurs, Brighton, and Burnley have taken a scrooge like approach, other clubs appear to be throwing caution to the wind in an attempt to do something special to bring about change. It remains clear that  financial firepower is the strongest playmaker off the pitch and the fans are watching every penny.

