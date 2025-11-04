As the Indian men’s cricket team and Australia men’s cricket team face each other in the fourth T20I at the Gold Coast, the attention is again on Sanju Samson, who is still not a part of the playing XI, however, his name was in the limelight. Recently India are said to rely on the same victorious combination as the one in Hobart, thus leaving behind Samson with the skills of wicketkeeper batter, again warming the bench. His case illustrates how for the time being the team balance and current form are taking precedence in the selection process over the individual reputations.

India vs Australia 4th T20: Check Probable Playing XI, Which Player To Be Benched Again?

Samson was dropped after one disappointing match in Adelaide and has not yet found himself in a clear role in the lineup since then. From the previous matches, it also points out that part of the problem comes from his positional ambiguity on the one hand, he has the opener’s instincts and mindset, but on the other hand, he has been passing through the middle order without a fixed number and not settling. Since openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are expected to stay in their positions and the spin trio of Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar are also solidly locked in, it appears that there is very little space left for adjusting the current XI.

Samson’s problem is two fold, to prove that he has the capability of adjusting to a role which is trusted by the management, and to get back in the eleven through excellent performance rather than by his previous status. The next games will be crucial since the touring squads and the winning combinations are hard to change. It is still unclear if he can return, but the fact that he is not in the team indicates the current selection policy very well.

