Home > Sports > When Is World Cup Winning Indian Women's Cricket Team Victory Parade? BCCI Says…

When Is World Cup Winning Indian Women's Cricket Team Victory Parade? BCCI Says…

The Indian team, which has already won the World Cup for the first time, is still going to be granted high level acknowledgment, and they are going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Last updated: November 4, 2025 13:26:09 IST

Following the remarkable triumph of the Indian Women’s cricket team in the recent ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, BCCI declared that they are not organizing a big victory parade right now. Secretary Devajit Saikia declared that the board is focusing on the forthcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, hence no parade is imaged. Such a decision is completely opposite to the past practices where grand celebrations were held for men’s team victories, thus, it shows a more subdued and formal manner of the governing body.

When Is World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Victory Parade?

A key consideration that impacts the decision greatly is the BCCI’s attention towards the ICC meeting agenda, mainly concerning issues related to governance and international protocols. The board plans to bring up delicate topics, for example, the ongoing contention regarding the Asia Cup trophy that was not given to India in the last edition, at this congregation in Dubai. The environmental memory of the previous celebration disasters still hangs in the air, after the unfortunate incident at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning event where a stampede caused injuries to numerous people, the BCCI constituted a committee to come up with new safety guidelines for celebrations.

BCCI On World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Victory Parade

The BCCI is not really signaling a parade right now, which might let down supporters and players wanting to celebrate their victory, but it definitely wants to make a celebration corresponding to good safety, good logistics, and official priorities. Besides, the Indian team, which has already won the World Cup for the first time, is still going to be granted high level acknowledgment, and they are going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The board’s prioritizing of administrative duties and strategic involvement hints at a change in the recognition of women’s cricket victories, where celebration and institutional responsibility are balanced.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:23 PM IST
