LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN astronomy update FMCSA English proficiency rule Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues are about to experience a significant increase in their endorsement fees following their success on the field. The increasing popularity of the three players has made them the first choice for major brands in the Indian women’s cricket market, which is witnessing a boom.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 4, 2025 12:52:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

The remarkable victory of the Indian women’s national cricket team in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 tournament has brought about a dramatic hike in the valuation of the top players’ brands. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who have already formed a very good commercial attraction owing to their consistent performances, are now ready to ask for a lot more for their endorsements.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

It is said that both Mandhana and Kaur, who are currently in the earnings range of ₹60 to 75 lakh per brand deal, may have their earnings go up by 30 to 50% due to the success of the team. This elevated position is not merely a matter of performance but also of the brands’ increased awareness of them as exceptional faces not just for cricket but for the sake of the whole sport. The triumph has, in a way, converted them from athletic figures to glamorous selling brands.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

Simultaneously, the spotlight has been turned on Jemimah Rodrigues and her brilliant performance in the semi final match against Australia not only got the attention of the fans, but also of corporate stakeholders, and soon she would be up the endorsement ladder fast. Although her present brand partnerships are not equal to those of the more experienced Mandhana and Kaur, the path is obvious, women’s cricket market grows, and brands mix up their ambassadors, Rodrigues becomes the one to bet on for strong sales. Her vivaciousness, media friendly character, and athletic prowess make her a convincing choice for marketing expansion.

Overall, the change indicates not just an individual benefit, but it even more sends a signal about a wider transformation in the attitude towards women’s cricket in India. The commercial ecosystem is becoming more supportively investing in women cricketers due to increased audience, filled stadiums, and more visibility through tournaments like WPL and world cups. For Mandhana, Kaur, and Rodrigues, this signifies that their endorsement rates are not just fixed but are already climbing up showing both their sporting rank and their developing role as brand icons in the fast changing market.

Also Read: When Is India vs Australia 4th T20I Match? Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 12:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: harmanpreet kaurHarmanpreet Kaur brand dealsHarmanpreet Kaur women world cup 2025home-hero-pos-3jemimah rodriguesJemimah Rodrigues endorsement feesJemimah Rodrigues Smriti Mandana Harmanpreet Kaur Endorsement FeesJemimah Rodrigues women world cup 2025smriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana endorsement feesSmriti Mandhana women world cup 2025Team India women brand powerwomen cricket sponsorships

RELATED News

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa First ODI Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online in India

When Is India vs Australia 4th T20I Match? Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

Shocking Treatment With International Cricketers: Why Was Chris Gayle Left Stranded In Hotel Amid Indian Heaven Premier League In Srinagar?

LATEST NEWS

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Announces Rs 30,000 Promise To Counter NDA’s Poll Outreach To Women

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

Who Is Major Vikrant Jaitly? Actress Celina Jaitly’s Brother Detained In UAE’s Mysterious National Security Case

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Bengaluru Doctor Murder Case: Man Sent ‘I Killed My Wife For You’ Message To Several Women After Killing His Wife

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Leader Rituraj Sinha Says Rahul Gandhi’s Impact ‘Zero’, Confident NDA Will Form Government Again

Air Travel Rule BIG Update: DGCA Proposes Free Ticket Cancellation And Changes Within 48 Hours Of Booking

Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto Live Gig With ‘$200 Tickets’ Leaves Fans Disappointed, Actor Slammed For Coming 3 Hours Late

Get Set Before The Bell Rings! NSE Unveils Pre-Open Session For Equity Derivatives From December 8

Sexiest Man Alive 2025 Revealed: People Magazine Crowns ‘Wicked’ Star Jonathan Bailey

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…
Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…
Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…
Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

QUICK LINKS