The remarkable victory of the Indian women’s national cricket team in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 tournament has brought about a dramatic hike in the valuation of the top players’ brands. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who have already formed a very good commercial attraction owing to their consistent performances, are now ready to ask for a lot more for their endorsements.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

It is said that both Mandhana and Kaur, who are currently in the earnings range of ₹60 to 75 lakh per brand deal, may have their earnings go up by 30 to 50% due to the success of the team. This elevated position is not merely a matter of performance but also of the brands’ increased awareness of them as exceptional faces not just for cricket but for the sake of the whole sport. The triumph has, in a way, converted them from athletic figures to glamorous selling brands.

Simultaneously, the spotlight has been turned on Jemimah Rodrigues and her brilliant performance in the semi final match against Australia not only got the attention of the fans, but also of corporate stakeholders, and soon she would be up the endorsement ladder fast. Although her present brand partnerships are not equal to those of the more experienced Mandhana and Kaur, the path is obvious, women’s cricket market grows, and brands mix up their ambassadors, Rodrigues becomes the one to bet on for strong sales. Her vivaciousness, media friendly character, and athletic prowess make her a convincing choice for marketing expansion.

Overall, the change indicates not just an individual benefit, but it even more sends a signal about a wider transformation in the attitude towards women’s cricket in India. The commercial ecosystem is becoming more supportively investing in women cricketers due to increased audience, filled stadiums, and more visibility through tournaments like WPL and world cups. For Mandhana, Kaur, and Rodrigues, this signifies that their endorsement rates are not just fixed but are already climbing up showing both their sporting rank and their developing role as brand icons in the fast changing market.

