Home > Sports > India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow's Game!

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow’s Game!

Both teams, India and Bangladesh are content with the fact that they have won their first Super Four games and are urgently in need of a victory to retain a place in Finals. The game will be held at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi will be a critical one and conditions of the pitch and fitness of the players is expected to play a role in the result.

(Image Credit: Litton Das via X)
(Image Credit: Litton Das via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 18:27:48 IST

The star batter of Bangladesh, Litton Das is uncertain of their next Asia Cup 2025 Super Four with India because of a back strain that he got on a training session at the ICC Academy Ground, 22 September 2021. The management of the team will carry out a medical check up prior to the match to establish his fitness.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 And Litton Das

Litton Das has played a central role in the Bangladesh team where he has played key roles at the bat in the recent games. His possible unavailability may affect the stability of the middle order of the team and the strength of batting. His condition is under very close observation by the team and a final conclusion on whether or not to participate should be made nearer to the date of the match. The Asia Cup match with India is a critical one to both the teams since they have lost their initial Super Four matches. This meeting is necessary to keep their last hopes alive. Bangladesh will be seeking to take advantage of any perceived weak sides of the Indian team, but India will also seek to take advantage of any weak points of the Bhutanese players.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Expected Changes

The game will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi, which has a balanced pitch, which will provide support to both pacers and spinners. The weather conditions and the change in pitch will be very instrumental in deciding the fate of this life and death game. Fans and analysts will be keenly looking forward to news of the fitness of Litton Das, the absence or presence of whom will have a big bearing on the dynamics of the game. It is a must watch between this for the fans of cricket since both teams are under pressure to perform.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?

Tags: home-hero-pos-2ind vs banind vs ban asia cup 2025india vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh asia cup 2025Litton Das

