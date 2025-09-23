LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India's Playing XI?

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?

Team India takes on Bangladesh tomorrow after defeating Pakistan on Sunday in their opening match of Super Four of Asia Cup 2025. The changes in Indian team are aimed to maximize India's strengths and counter Bangladesh's challenges.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 17:54:49 IST

The upcoming Super Four 2025 Asia Cup fixture against India and Bangladesh provides an opportunity to alter strategies to improve performance. While there is an array of top tier players it is prudent to tweak the team to be better prepared for such matches.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Changes At The Top

Shubman Gill as vice captain is expected to continue leading the team off the top with Abhishek Sharma who has shown excellent form. Their combined presence at the top should provide a really strong start to their inning. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will function as the middle order anchor with both stability and experience. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube are performing well to be in the team.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Wicketkeeping And All Rounders

Sanju Samson can be expected to be wicket keeper as he provides stability behind the stumps and with the willow. All rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel provide balance to the side as well, where they provide value with bat and ball. They play key parts in giving the game shape and pace.



India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Spin And Pace Attack

India has a good spin bowling department which is likely to be spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, who will use their variations according to the conditions in the UAE, while pace bowling will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and his accomplice will mostly be Arshdeep Singh, and both will test the skills of Bangladesh’s top order through accuracy and pace. With the aforementioned mindset, India can prepare to use their strengths while also confronting the challenges of the cricketing prowess of the Bangladesh players.

asia cup 2025ind vs banind vs ban asia cup 2025india vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh asia cup 2025India vs Bangladesh prediction

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?

