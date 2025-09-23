PAK vs SL Asia Cup Super Four Match 3: Predicted Playing XI Of Pakistan And Sri Lanka

The Asia cup Super Four match will be held on the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 23 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, an important event in the 2025 Asia cup. Both teams were defeated in their first Super Four opening matches, Pakistan lost to India and Sri Lanka to Bangladesh and a win in this match is critical in ensuring that the final hopes of both teams are not ruined.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Past Meets

Pakistan has a winning history of 23 T20I in which they beat Sri Lanka 13-10. This will begin at 8.00 PM IST and the toss will be 7.30 PM IST. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is reported to have good bounce and pace at the onset of the game hence favouring the pace bowlers, however, being slow at the latter half of the game consequently favours the spin bowlers to play a more significant role in the middle overs. There is a clue to previous method that suggests 160-170 is a competitiveness first innings. Both parties will be eager to win and compete in the end game which translates into the fact that this will be a thrilling one. The Sony Sports Network in India broadcasts the live action and is streamed on Sony LIV and FanCode.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Predicted playing XI in Pakistan consists of the same team that played against India on sunday with Salman Ali Agha(c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed. The Predicted playing XI of Sri Lanka also incorporates the same team that played against Bangladesh with Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendes, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

