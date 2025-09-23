LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast On Tv And Online

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka is crucial clash in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at Abu Dhabi, with both sides coming of fresh opening defeats. Sri Lanka, the group leader was defeated by Bangladesh in their last game and Pakistan was defeated by India on Sunday.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 15:21:33 IST

The loss of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first Super Four matches is giving the event of the match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka  Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 added relevance. The match will be promoted on Tuesday, September 22, and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3 

Sri Lanka had begun the Super Four round of the tournament with a perfect record of three wins in the league rounds which had placed the country as the leader of Group B. Many of their spectators were looking forward to them continuing their early success. They however have had a poor start in the Super Four, lost to Bangladesh, by four wickets. Pakistan on the other hand has been under greater pressure. They lost to India in their first Super Four match and they are in a must win situation going into this match. As such, their campaign so far has been associated with irregular performances, which puts their final maker into question. A loss here would be sure to quash those expectations.

When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Live? 

The game will start at 8.00 PM IST and the toss will go off at 7.30PM IST. In India, live broadcasting is available through SonyLIV and FanCode and these two broadcasters will cover the match through their apps and web interfaces. On TV, Sony Sports Network owns the broadcasts of the match. 



Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match Importance

In this regard, this game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has turned into a game beyond mere game, it is a knockout game to both teams. The defeat in this match will put himself in a very delicate situation as regards to final qualification. The victor will on the contrary remain alive in the race and there is still hope of making it to the championship decider. This match is becoming a decisive point as the stage of Super Four continues. 

