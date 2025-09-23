LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How Can India vs Pakistan Clash Again in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Qualification Scenarios Explained

How Can India vs Pakistan Clash Again in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Qualification Scenarios Explained

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four matches are turning out to be a thriller. While an India vs Pakistan Final remains possible, it only depends upon Pakistan for perfect outcomes in their upcoming fixtures. The margin of victories in upcoming matches can also make an impact.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 14:59:35 IST

The Asia Cup 2025 stage, Super Fours, has created a very dramatic dynamic of the tournament, as India and Bangladesh have surprising early victories, and Pakistan and Sri Lanka are under pressure. 

India vs Pakistan Clash Again in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

India started on a good footing, beat Pakistan by six wickets and strengthened their net run rate tremendously, Bangladesh emulated India beating Sri Lanka. The table of points has now put India and Bangladesh at 2 points apiece but India has a comfortable advantage with a better net run rate of around +0.689 compared to +0.121, in the case of Bangladesh. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scoreless, although both still have theoretical ways to the final. In the case of Pakistan, the road is now narrow. They have to win the remaining two of their Super Fours matches, the first one against Sri Lanka, and the second one against Bangladesh and hope other outcomes favour them. A conquest of Sri Lanka would put the islanders out of the race following the consecutive defeats. Should Pakistan then beat Bangladesh, they would then be in a position to reach four points that may be sufficient to make India go to a final showdown based on the India results. 

Team India in Final Of Asia Cup 2025?

India on its part is more assured. They have not only been in the driving seat thanks to their strong performance but also have allowed themselves to make a few mistakes through net run rate. India is highly likely even to win a place in the final without having to make calculations of net run rate at the end should they lose any of their Super Fours matches, more so in the high stakes match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh, lagging behind India, nevertheless, are in charge of a significant portion of their destiny, winning in their two remaining matches over India or Pakistan would be enough to put them into the final, in the event that Pakistan lose in one of their matches. Other than winning and losing, net run rate can turn into a key factor.

QUICK LINKS