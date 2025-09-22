‘Umpire Se Toh Mil Le’: Gautam Gambhir Gets Irritated As He Calls Back The Team From The Dressing Room Amid NO HANDSHAKE Row

India once again overpowered Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 and won this time by six wickets in the Super Four stage. In this game, India adhered to the policy of no handshake as in the case of the Group Stage match.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his colleagues did not shake hands with any of the opponents of the opposing teams as a symbol of protest against the wicked Pahalgam attacks.

During this no-handshake session in the match on Sunday, September 21, Gautam Gambhir made a funny remark.

When the players returned to the dressing room, they did not even have a handshake, and Gautam Gambhir recalled the players to the field to shake the hands of the match officials, including the umpires. The Indian head coach said, “Umpire se toh mil le (At least shake hands with the umpires).

Umpire se toh mil le 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0FfGoMS3M — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 22, 2025

Previously, Suryakumar Yadav did not make eye contact with Salman Agha during a toss, instead walking straight to the presenter Ravi Shastri and match referee Andy Pycroft, and shaking hands with them.

Abhishek Sharma Guides India to Massive Win

During the Super Four match, Pakistan started so well against India and were 91-1 within 10 overs. They, however, were unable to achieve the big finish following the defeat of Saibzada Farhan, who smashed a half-century.

The Indian bowlers proved to be unbelievable in the second half, and they did not give easy runs to Pakistan. Pakistan would have got a lower mark than 160, but an eight-ball 20 by Faheem Ashraf made them reach a mark of 170.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill ensured a very good opening to the team and contributed 105 runs in the first wicket. Shubman Gill had missed a fifty, but Abhishek rewarded Pakistan bowlers on his way to a wonderful 74.

India lost two wickets in the middle overs, but made it home safely thanks to a late burst by Tilak Varma. They therefore emerged victors by six wickets and seven balls to spare.

