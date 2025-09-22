Who Is Muzna Masood Malik? Haris Rauf’s Wife’s ‘Won The Battle’ Instagram Post Ignites Fresh Controversy

A new scandal has erupted after India successfully beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s. The provocations of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf on the field and the scandalous post by his social media wife, Muzna Masood Malik, have both been subjected to a lot of scrutiny.

Haris Rauf Controversy

The incident that has sparked a lot of controversy started with the gestures of Rauf in the middle of the game and was also fuelled by an offensive post which his wife posted after the game.

The game in Dubai was characterised by increased emotions, in which Rauf actively participated in the provocative movements. As he was fielding, Rauf made a gesture which seemed to represent a plane that was drowning; then he made the famous 6-0 gesture with his fingers.

Such moves were largely seen as a derisive act towards India and their fans, particularly given the fact that there has been a long-time rivalry between the two teams.

The 6-0 sign is considered to be a reference to the controversial and yet unsubstantiated Pakistani assertion to have shot down six Indian fighter planes in a military conflict in the past. This act, along with the way Rauf was dealing with Indian batters such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, further poured fuel to the already blazing situation.

Tension was running all through the match, and there wasa verbal exchange between Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and the Indian openers, who were eager to keep their heads focused despite the provocation. As the game went on, the aggressive style of the Pakistani team was paralleled by the fact that they were not disciplined, and the Indian team was calm to achieve a free win.

Who Is Haris Rauf’s Wife?

One of the incendiary manoeuvres that caused the fire was the controversial step of the wife of Haris, Muzna Masood Malik.

The off-pitch drama intensified as the wife of Rauf, Muzna Masood Malik, posted on Instagram a story on which he had an image of Rauf repeatedly doing the 6-0 hand gesture. The caption that was used with the post was: “Lost the match but won the battle.

How did the Internet react?

The post immediately became viral and generated a backlash in the cricketing world and among the fans. The fans denounced the gesture as being unsporting and divisive and said that the wife of Rauf was attempting to politicise the game and destroy the spirit of cricket.

The act was perceived to be a blatant violation of sportsmanship, and this further ignited the flame between the two teams it causing a storm in the world of cricket.

Insta story of Haris Rauf’s wife. You can’t find a more shameless person than Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/dwsHw5TAOQ — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 22, 2025

This is haris rauf wife, how shameless and unprofessional are they pic.twitter.com/xcH3YnB1yJ — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) September 22, 2025

Despite the off-field controversy, India played competently and dominantly on the field. The pursuit of the 172 by India never came into question, even when Pakistan was theatrical.

The first collaboration between Abhishek Sharma (74 runs off 39 balls) and Shubman Gill (47 runs) established the position of the run chase of India, as the couple came up with a cracking 105-run partnership. India, without losing their head, rushed forward to finish the chase with seven balls remaining.

ALSO READ: Meet Shubman Gill’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Check the Love Story of a Well-Known Child Actress