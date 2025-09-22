Meet Shubman Gill’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Check the Love Story of a Well-Known Child Actress

Rumours have been swirling online about Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur dating in 2025. While neither has confirmed the relationship, fans have speculated based on social media hints, public appearances, and Avneet’s presence at ICC matches.

Who is Avneet Kaur?

As you are already aware, Avneet Kaur is an outstanding TV actress and performer. She has been part of shows like Aladdin and films such as Tiku Weds Sheru. Her career has grown, where she played the character as a child contestant on dance reality shows and now enjoys a massive fan following. She has about 32 million Instagram followers.

Spark of the Rumours

Rumours started from a post by Avneet with cryptic birthday messages. She has also attended ICC cricket matches, fueling speculation about her link with Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain in IPL 2025. This has been noticed in subtle mutual social media interactions. It has sparked conversations that the two might be more than just acquaintances.

Official Response and Current Status

In one of his public interviews, Shubman Gill expressed the absurdity of such dating rumours, inasmuch as he declared it ridiculous and in reality, he also revealed that, “It’s been over three years since I was in a relationship.” Avneet, meanwhile, gave no statements concerning the allegations and remained engaged in her acting career, with her forthcoming film, Love in Vietnam, in production.

While the fans remain curious as to their status, both continue to focus on their respective careers. The rumours stand unconfirmed yet point to the burgeoning common ground between cricket and Bollywood in popular culture.