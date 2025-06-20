Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Sports > India vs England 1st Test: Teams Pay Respects To Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims With Black Armbands

India vs England 1st Test: Teams Pay Respects To Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims With Black Armbands

As India and England took the field for the first Test at Headingley, there was a moment where sport stepped aside. Both teams wore black armbands, quietly honouring those who lost their lives in the recent Air India crash near Ahmedabad.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 16:05:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

There was a sense of calm and respect in the air as India and England walked out for the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley. Both sides wore black armbands, a simple but powerful tribute to the lives lost in last week’s heartbreaking Air India crash near Ahmedabad.

The series may have just begun, but cricket took a moment to stand still.

Ahmedabad Air India Crash Casts a Shadow

The tragedy unfolded on June 12, when a Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft went down into a nearby hostel building, turning a regular flight into a national disaster.

A total of 241 people lost their lives, including the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. One man, Vishwas Kumar survived the deadly plane crash being a miracle.

The news shook the country. At Headingley, that grief echoed in silence.

England Cricket Offers Its Support

England Cricket later confirmed the teams’ gesture with a heartfelt message shared on social media.

“Both teams will wear black armbands today as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible events that took place in Ahmedabad last week.”

Stokes Sends India In First

At the toss, England captain Ben Stokes called correctly and didn’t hesitate to bowl first. With clouds hovering and moisture in the pitch, it felt like the right call.

“We’ll bowl. Headingley is a very good cricket wicket. We’ve had some really good games here. Want to try to use the early conditions. Been a long time coming, but it’s a bit strange that this is just the second series, but we’re ready. It’s been mixed, some lads have played county cricket, we’ve had three days of really good cricket. Usual suspects in the top seven, Woakes, Brydon and the rest.”

The crowd, though small in the early hours, settled in as both sides geared up for what promised to be a tightly contested match.

Sai Steps In, Karun Comes Back

India introduced a fresh face to their Test side, handing a debut to 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan. Tall, left-handed, and confident, Sai was welcomed into the team by Cheteshwar Pujara, who handed him his Test cap.

There was also a feel-good comeback story of Karun Nair, once a triple-centurion, who found his way back into the squad after nearly eight years in the wilderness.

India’s captain Shubman Gill spoke at the toss about his side’s mindset going in.

“Would’ve bowled first as well, might be a bit tough in the first session, but it should be good to bat on later. The sun is out, so it should be a good batting deck for us. Preparation has been amazing, we played a practice game in Beckenham, and the lads are feeling great. Sai makes his debut, and Karun comes in. Sai will bat at three.”

(Playing XI)

India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook,  Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: englandind vs eng 1st testkarun nair
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?