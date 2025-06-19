India VS England 1st Test: Weather, Pitch Insights, Head-To-Head History And Probable XIs Breakdown

The much-hyped 1st Test between India and England kicks off on June 20, 2025, at the historic Headingley, a ground where drama and cricket chaos are practically part of the pitch! Both teams are in a bit of a shuffle: some fresh faces, some creaky knees returning from injury, and a whole lot of hope. India still remembers their epic chase here in 2021, when they turned the tables after being skittled out for 78 (oops). England, of course, fancy, their home turf cloudy skies and swinging balls are their love language. Expect a five-day rollercoaster of bouncers, brain-fades, and brave knocks. Whatever happens, tea breaks will be taken very seriously.

Weather Conditions

The weather in Leeds during the Test window (June 20–24) is expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional light showers, particularly around Day 3. While rain interruptions could occur, forecasts suggest enough clear spells for uninterrupted sessions. The overcast skies will also help seam bowlers find swing early in the match.

Pitch Report

The Headingley pitch is traditionally supportive of fast bowlers, especially during the first two days when moisture and cloud cover come into play. Seamers will enjoy bounce and movement, but as the game progresses, the surface tends to flatten out, offering value to batters who can weather the early storm. Spinners might come into play by Day 4 and 5, particularly if dry patches emerge.

Head-to-Head Stats

Total Tests Played: 131

England Wins: 50

India Wins: 32

Drawn: 49

In recent years, however, India has dominated, winning 4 of the last 5 Tests between the two sides. Yet, winning a series in England remains a tough task—India last managed it in 2007.

Probable Playing XIs

India (Likely):

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan / Abhimanyu Easwaran

Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah

Prasidh Krishna

Kuldeep Yadav / Mukesh Kumar

India is testing new opening combinations with Rohit Sharma rested and young talents stepping in. The return of Rishabh Pant from injury is a big boost.

England (Confirmed):

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

Shoaib Bashir

England have opted for a youthful bowling attack with Jamie Smith making his Test debut behind the stumps. Notably, James Anderson is being rested to manage the workload.

ALSO READ: Buss Family Sells Majority Stake In Lakers In Largest Sports Deal In US History: Who Is The New Owner?