Home > Sports > India vs England, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Fifty, Karun Nair Partnership Give India Solid Start

India vs England, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Fifty, Karun Nair Partnership Give India Solid Start

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s aggressive fifty and a strong 80-run partnership with Karun Nair helped India get off to a solid start against England in the 1st Test at Birmingham. Despite KL Rahul’s early dismissal, Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill steadied the innings at 98/2 after the first session.

Karun Nair and Jaiswal partnership
India vs England, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fifty, Karun Nair Partnership Give India Solid Start (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 18:26:26 IST

An attacking half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal after KL Rahul’s early departure and his 80-run partnership with Karun Nair put Team India in a solid spot at the end of the first session of day one during the second Test at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines with Aggressive Fifty Against England

At the end of the session, India was 98/2, with Jaiswal (62*) and skipper Shubman Gill (1*) unbeaten. With England getting Nair towards the end of the first session, the session looked balanced for each side.

Early Wicket: KL Rahul’s Dismissal Changes the Game

After England won the toss and opted to field first, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were watchful in the initial overs as Chris Woakes opened the bowling.

Jaiswal started off hot, unleashing two fours against Brydon Carse and also surviving an lbw review against Woakes.

However, in the ninth over, KL lost his wicket, as he played a delivery back onto his stumps, giving Woakes his wicket for two. India was 15/1 in 8.4 overs.

Karun Nair and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Dynamic Partnership Boosts India’s Score

After managing just 17 runs in the first 10 overs, Jaiswal, along with Karun Nair, cut loose for the next few overs, playing with freedom. Nair found four boundaries in quick succession against Woakes and Josh Tongue, unleashing some beautiful drives through covers.

In the 16th over by Tongue, Jaiswal unleashed three boundaries against the pacer, including a classy drive straight down the ground on a 145 kmph delivery. India reached the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs, thanks to two successive fours.

Karun Nair’s Wicket Ends Strong Partnership, Jaiswal and Gill Hold Firm

By the end of the 20th over, India was 75/1, playing at a decent ODI tempo.

In the 22nd over, Tongue was once again at the receiving end of Jaiswal’s wrath as a hat-trick of boundaries took him to his 11th Test fifty in just 59 balls, with 10 fours.

However, Nair failed to make the most of his start, falling to a short ball by Carse that landed into Harry Brook’s hands at slips, removing him for a 50-ball 31, with five fours. India was 95/2 in 23.3 overs, ending a fine 80-run second wicket partnership.

Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill made sure India did not lose any more wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 98/2 in 25 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 62*, Karun Nair 31, Chris Woakes 1/15) vs England.

(With Inputs From ANI)

