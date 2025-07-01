Live Tv
Home > Sports > India vs England 2nd Test: Can They Break 58-Year Drought With Historic Win?

India vs England 2nd Test: Can They Break 58-Year Drought With Historic Win?

India is set to face England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, aiming to break a 58-year winless streak at the venue. With seven losses and just one draw at this ground, the pressure is on Shubman Gill’s side to rewrite history and level the series.

Team India on England Tour
India vs England 2nd Test: Can They Break 58-Year Drought With Historic Win? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 21:53:51 IST

Team India is all set to play the second test match against England at Edgbaston from 2nd July. Team India lost the first test match in Leeds by 5 wickets despite having a good total set on the target for England.

But this match is not only about winning. This time it is about doing something which has not happened for India in the last 58 years. As Team India has never won a Test match at Edgbaston in the last 58 years. So, this game is also about breaking that unlucky record.

India Has Never Won at Edgbaston

Edgbaston is a cricket ground in England that has never been in favour of India in the last 58 years. The team has played eight matches here before. Out of those, they have lost seven times, and only one match was drawn.

India played their first Test at this stadium way back in 1967. Since then, they have kept losing here.

India’s Results at Edgbaston Over the Years

Here is how India has done at this ground:

1967 – Lost by 132 runs

1974 – Lost by an innings and 38 runs

1979 – Lost by an innings and 83 runs

1986 – Match was drawn

1996 – Lost by 8 wickets

2011 – Lost by an innings and 242 runs

2018 – Lost by 31 runs

2022 – Lost by 6 wickets

Only at two other stadiums-Old Trafford and Kensington Oval-has India played more matches without winning.

Edgbaston Has Not Been Kind to India or Pakistan

Both India and Pakistan have played eight Test matches at Edgbaston without a win. But Pakistan has drawn three games, while India could only draw one.

India also has no wins at some other stadiums like Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (7 matches), Georgetown in West Indies (6 matches), and National Stadium in Karachi (6 matches).

Other Teams Have Also Found It Hard

Other visiting teams haven’t had much success at Edgbaston either. Sri Lanka has played two matches and never won.

South Africa has played six games and won one. New Zealand also has one win in five matches. The West Indies have won four matches out of 11.

Australia has done the best among visiting teams with five wins from 16 games.

England, the home team, has been very strong here. They have won 30 out of 56 Test matches and drawn 15.

Now, all eyes are on Shubman Gill and his team. If they can win this match, it will not only help them in the series but will also end a 58-year wait at Edgbaston. Fans will be hoping that this time, history changes.

Tags: edgbastonengland tourshubman gillteam india
