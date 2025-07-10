India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Twin Strikes Reduce England To 83/2 At Lunch

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s twin strikes in his first over were the highlights of a balanced first session for India on day one of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

At the end of the first session, England was 83/2, with Joe Root (24*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten at the crease, having formed a 39-run partnership.

England Opt to Bat First After Winning the Toss

After England won the toss and opted to bat first, the openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were watchful against the fiery pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who beat their bat several times on a pitch that had a little grass but not much carry initially.

Having scored 15 runs in the first seven overs, Zak Crawley broke the shackles in the eighth over by Akash, striking him for three boundaries—one through the covers, one edged over the slip cordon, and the last one being the best of the lot.

Duckett and Crawley Show Resistance Before Nitish Reddy Strikes

At the end of 13 overs, England was 35/0, with Duckett (19*) and Crawley (18*) unbeaten, having gone through the first hour safely despite some threatening bowling.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was introduced to the attack immediately after the drinks break. The move paid off handsomely as he managed to make Duckett and Crawley give away their wickets, both caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Duckett went back for a 40-ball 23 (three fours), while Crawley made 18 from 43 balls with four boundaries. England suddenly found themselves in trouble at 44/2.

Duckett was dismissed attempting a pull, while the delivery brushed past Crawley’s gloves into Pant’s hands.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope Steady England After Early Jolt

Joe Root joined Ollie Pope at the crease, and with two boundaries in Mohammed Siraj’s 18th over, Root brought up England’s 50-run mark in 16.4 overs.

With a flick through mid-wicket and a drive through covers, Root showed his determination to bounce back after two disappointing games.

Root and Pope ensured England didn’t lose any more wickets, closing the session at 83/2.

Brief Scores: England: 83/2 (Joe Root 24*, Ben Duckett 23, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/15) vs India.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Score Live Updates: Nitish Reddy Removes Duckett and Crawley, Rishabh Pant Shines Behind the Stumps