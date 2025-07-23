India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Rushed Off Field In Mini Ambulance With Toe Injury

In a troubling turn of events during the fourth Test at Manchester, Rishabh Pant had to be carted off the field in a mini-ambulance after a painful blow to his right foot. The freak injury happened in the 68th over when Pant tried an unorthodox reverse sweep against Chris Woakes.

Rishabh Pant Injury Shocks India’s Middle Order

The delivery from Woakes was full and slow, but Pant misjudged it completely. The ball struck his boot instead of the bat, leaving the left-hander on the ground in clear agony.

There was an lbw appeal from the English players, but it was dismissed. Replays showed a faint edge, sparing Pant from being out, though that didn’t matter much with him clearly unable to move.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle… 🩹 pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

Blood and swelling were visible around the toe area, and Pant looked to be in a world of pain as the physio checked on him. Given his inability to put weight on the leg, walking off was never an option.

India’s Rishabh Pant Dealt Another Injury Blow

Already carrying a finger injury from the last Test, Pant seemed to have run out of luck. The new foot injury adds to the concerns around his fitness during this crucial England tour.

The physio tried to get him on his feet briefly, but it didn’t work. With no choice left, the mini-ambulance came onto the field. Pant was seen holding his leg tightly, grimacing all the way as he was slowly driven off the ground.

It’s a massive blow for India, considering the team is trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series and needs to win this match to stay in the hunt for a series victory.

Rishabh Pant’s Absence May Impact India’s Chances in 4th Test

Pant’s absence not only weakens India’s lower middle order but also takes away a key wicketkeeping option. In the previous Test at Lord’s, he had injured his finger while keeping and couldn’t take the gloves for the rest of the match.

Despite that, he batted in both innings and hit a fighting fifty in the first. His value to the team in crunch situations is undeniable, and now India will have to regroup quickly.

If the injury turns out to be severe, Pant could miss the rest of this match, and possibly more in the series. The team will hope for an overnight miracle but the chances appear slim.

Jadeja and Sudharsan Take Over After Pant Exit

Following Pant’s retirement hurt, Ravindra Jadeja joined Sai Sudharsan at the crease. Jadeja, who’s been in terrific Test form with four back-to-back centuries, will now need to take more responsibility.

Sudharsan, making his return to the playing XI, showed good composure and brought up a well-earned half-century.

India will look to the duo to hold firm and carry the innings forward. With Pant likely out of action for the near future, the team will depend heavily on these two to stabilise the innings.

