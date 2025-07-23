Anshul Kamboj Makes Historic Test Debut at Old Trafford Amid India’s Injury Crisis

India enters the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford needing a win to level the series 2–2. Faced with an injury crisis, captain Shubman Gill made three changes to the XI, including the Test debut of 24-year-old right arm medium pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has joined the ranks alongside legends like Anil Kumble.

Historic Debut Amid High Stakes

Anshul Kamboj, born in Karnal, Haryana, has made history at Old Trafford as he becomes the first Indian fast bowler in 51 years to debut at this venue , following in the footsteps of Madan Lal, who did so in 1974.. He’s also only the second Indian to make his Test debut at this historic ground—joining Anil Kumble, who debuted here in 1990. India are trailing 1–2 in the series and must win this match to stay alive. The match starts under overcast skies, perfect for Kamboj’s swing capabilities.

Injury Opens Door for ‘AK-47’

Kamboj was drafted into the squad after Arshdeep Singh injured his bowling hand and Akash Deep suffered a groin problem at Lord’s. Prasidh Krishna was also sidelined due to underwhelming form. Known as “AK-47,” the 24‑year‑old from Haryana punched above his weight in domestic First-Class cricket—taking 34 wickets in six Ranji Trophy games, including a rare all‑10‑wicket haul. His competency in swinging English-like conditions, coupled with his skill in controlling the new ball, makes him a fitting third seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

All-Round Promise for India’s Lower Order

Not just a bowler, Anshul Kamboj provided stout lower-order resistance in the India A series, scoring a first-class half-century in an unbeaten 149‑run eighth-wicket partnership and taking five wickets in three innings. His all‑round ability adds much‑needed depth to India’s lineup as they seek resilience under pressure.

Indian Cricket Team looks to Anshul Kamboj’s fresh energy and skill set to spark a turnaround at Old Trafford and level the Test series.

