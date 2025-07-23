Home > Sports > Second Serve: Jannik Sinner Rehires Coach After Doping Scandal

Second Serve: Jannik Sinner Rehires Coach After Doping Scandal

With immediate effect, Jannik Sinner, the current world number one and Wimbledon champion, has formally reappointed Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach. Sinner's team confirmed the statement on Wednesday, which is a big milestone in the Italian's preparations for the hard-court season.

Jannik Sinner and his former fitness instructor, Umberto Ferrara, reunited.
Jannik Sinner and his former fitness instructor, Umberto Ferrara, reunited.

Umberto Ferrara, a former fitness trainer who left Jannik Sinner’s camp last year after two failed doping tests, has been rehired. The world No. 1 tested positive for the prohibited drug clostebol twice. He did, however, demonstrate his contamination through a spray that Ferrero supplied to Giacomo Naldi, his former physiotherapist.

When the news of his failed tests and subsequent “no fault of negligence” verdict surfaced ahead of last year’s US Open, Sinner fired Ferrera and Naldi. As part of a case-resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, he was nevertheless banned for three months this year. Two of Novak Djokovic’s former teammates, Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, were later hired by the Italian, but they quit his team prior to Wimbledon.

Despite suffering an elbow injury in the fourth round of the most recent Grand Slam competition, the world No. 1 went on to win his fourth Major title at the All England Club despite being without a fitness trainer or physiotherapist. Ferrera will return to Sinner’s squad as his fitness coach prior to the North American swing, it has now been revealed.

Statement from Sinner’s Camp

Ferrera’s return was announced in a statement from Sinner’s camp that said: “The decision was made in consultation with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the US Open and the Cincinnati Open.”

Fitness trainer Ferrara reportedly gave the chemical to his then-physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi for a cut on his finger after buying a product from Italy, according to AP reporting. Consequently, Ferrara briefly joined the squad of fellow Italian footballer Matteo Berrettini after Sinner terminated both Ferrara and Naldi. Later, the exoneration was contested by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and Sinner consented to a three-month suspension that ended right before this year’s Italian Open. 

This season, Sinner made a great comeback to action. Earlier this month, he defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title after finishing second to the Spaniard at Roland Garros. Sinner will want to maintain his form into the US hard-court season after winning a Grand Slam title and gaining newfound momentum. His best performance at the US Open was a quarterfinal result in 2022.

