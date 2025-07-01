Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Sports > India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’

India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’

Ben Stokes opened up about his genuine love for watching Rishabh Pant play, calling his style bold and exciting. As India gears up for the second Test, Pant’s stunning form and England's calm response to India’s Bumrah strategy are setting the tone for a gripping clash.

Ben Stokes and Rishabh Pant
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant's Exceptional Talent Says 'Let That Type Of Talent Be Free' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 18:34:33 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ahead of the second Test against India, England skipper Ben Stokes expressed his admiration for swashbuckling Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, saying that “absolutely loves watching him play”.

Ben Stokes Praises Rishabh Pant’s Fearless Batting Style

The second Test between both sides will take place from Wednesday onwards. During the first Leeds Test, Rishabh broke plenty of records with his twin centuries, knocks of 134 and 118. However, these knocks went in vain as England chased down 371 set by India with five wickets in hand.

Twin Centuries From Pant Go in Vain at Leeds Test

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Stokes said about Pant, “I absolutely love watching Rishabh Pant play cricket, I love the way he takes it on, in all formats of the game.”

“He has got a bit of stick in his time, but that type of talent, when you let that type of talent be free, that is what can happen, you know, last week. But yeah, it is the sort of thing when you look back on last week and credit to him, two 100s in the game, we know we are going to get our chances with the way that Rishabh plays. So yeah, it is one of them, on a different day it could have looked a little bit different if one of those had gone straight off into a hand.”

England Skipper Reflects on Pant’s Impact Ahead of Second Test

“But yeah, very dangerous player, we know what he brings to the Indian team, but I really enjoy watching Rishabh play cricket,” he concluded.

Stokes Responds to India’s Rotational Use of Jasprit Bumrah

On whether India’s strategy to have their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah play just three Tests and not reveal which ones affects England’s planning and strategies, Stokes replied, “That is India’s problem to deal with. I am the captain of England. Let India decide what they want to do and what they want to say publicly.”

England playing XI for second Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Tags: ben stokesindia vs englandrishabh pantteam india
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?