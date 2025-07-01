Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Virat Kohli, the superstar of Indian cricket and his journey from West Delhi to being an international cricket icon is no less than a miracle. However, even before being the superstar of Indian cricket, he was just a young boy with huge dreams in his eyes to achieve.

Now, when Virat is just bound to play one format in Cricket after announcing his retirement from Test and T20. His family lineage is all set to enter Cricket.

Aryaveer Kohli Takes His First Steps into Cricket

Virat Kohli’s nephew, Aryaveer Kohli, son of Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli, has signed and made his name for the auction table of the Delhi Premier League.

Aryaveer has seen Virat Kohli’s rise since his childhood and has also seen how he has faced the toughest time in Cricket. Family members have told it many times how Aryaveer joined Virat at match practice and important matches.

Now, with the DPL, Aryaveer is all set to join his uncle’s long-standing legacy in Cricket. It will be interesting to see how Aryaveer will take forward the legacy.

Vikas Kohli: The Quiet Force Behind Brand Kohli

Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli manages most of his brother’s ventures and also his branding. Both brothers built a lifestyle brand, One8.

However, Vikas always prefers to work from behind, rarely making public appearances or talking to the media. But his role in the family is like the head of the family.

Anushka Sharma and Her New Chapter Away from the Limelight

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has almost left the industry after getting married to Virat Kohli. Now she majorly focuses on producing movies and taking care of her two beautiful children, Vamika and Akay. Now she and Virat live in London, avoiding the fame.

With their children, Vamika and Akay, the couple leads a relatively private life. They rarely share pictures or updates, choosing instead to keep family moments personal and away from the cameras.

Saroj Kohli and Bhawna Dhingra: The Heart of the Kohli Home

At the centre, all is Saroj Kohli, Virat’s mother. Her quiet strength and support have shaped much of who he is today. Despite all the fame that surrounds the family, Saroj remains grounded and close to her roots.

Bhawna Dhingra, Virat’s elder sister, may not be in business or sport, but she is an important part of the family fabric. Her social media presence offers glimpses into their private world, often sharing moments with her brothers and mother.

