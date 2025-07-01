Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket

Virat Kohli’s nephew Aryaveer takes his first steps into cricket as the Kohli family continues to quietly shape their own paths beyond the spotlight. From business to film to family, each member plays a role in the journey that began in West Delhi and still feels deeply personal.

Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer
Virat Kohli's Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet the Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket (Image Credit - Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 18:20:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Virat Kohli, the superstar of Indian cricket and his journey from West Delhi to being an international cricket icon is no less than a miracle. However, even before being the superstar of Indian cricket, he was just a young boy with huge dreams in his eyes to achieve. 

Now, when Virat is just bound to play one format in Cricket after announcing his retirement from Test and T20. His family lineage is all set to enter Cricket.

Aryaveer Kohli Takes His First Steps into Cricket

Virat Kohli’s nephew, Aryaveer Kohli, son of Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli, has signed and made his name for the auction table of the Delhi Premier League.

Aryaveer has seen Virat Kohli’s rise since his childhood and has also seen how he has faced the toughest time in Cricket. Family members have told it many times how Aryaveer joined Virat at match practice and important matches. 

Now, with the DPL, Aryaveer is all set to join his uncle’s long-standing legacy in Cricket. It will be interesting to see how Aryaveer will take forward the legacy.

Vikas Kohli: The Quiet Force Behind Brand Kohli

Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli manages most of his brother’s ventures and also his branding. Both brothers built a lifestyle brand, One8.

However, Vikas always prefers to work from behind, rarely making public appearances or talking to the media. But his role in the family is like the head of the family. 

Anushka Sharma and Her New Chapter Away from the Limelight

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has almost left the industry after getting married to Virat Kohli. Now she majorly focuses on producing movies and taking care of her two beautiful children, Vamika and Akay. Now she and Virat live in London, avoiding the fame.

With their children, Vamika and Akay, the couple leads a relatively private life. They rarely share pictures or updates, choosing instead to keep family moments personal and away from the cameras.

Saroj Kohli and Bhawna Dhingra: The Heart of the Kohli Home

At the centre, all is Saroj Kohli, Virat’s mother. Her quiet strength and support have shaped much of who he is today. Despite all the fame that surrounds the family, Saroj remains grounded and close to her roots.

Bhawna Dhingra, Virat’s elder sister, may not be in business or sport, but she is an important part of the family fabric. Her social media presence offers glimpses into their private world, often sharing moments with her brothers and mother.

ALSO READ: RCB Held Responsible For Bengaluru Stampede By Tribunal, Social Media Post Sparks Controversy

Tags: anushka sharmaaryaveerkohli familyvirat kohli’
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?