Home > Sports > RCB Held Responsible For Bengaluru Stampede By Tribunal, Social Media Post Sparks Controversy

RCB Held Responsible For Bengaluru Stampede By Tribunal, Social Media Post Sparks Controversy

A poorly planned RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru led to a tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives. A tribunal has held the franchise responsible, citing lack of police coordination. RCB has offered compensation, but questions about safety and accountability remain.

RCB Held Responsible for Bengaluru Stampede By Tribunal, Social Media Post Sparks Controversy

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 16:36:33 IST

What should have been a historic celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru quickly turned into a nightmare for the city. On June 4, a massive crowd gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome their IPL champions. Within hours, joy turned to tragedy as a stampede left 11 people dead.

Tribunal Points Fingers at RCB for Poor Coordination

Now, almost a month later, the Central Administrative Tribunal has placed the blame directly on RCB. The franchise failed to take proper permissions before announcing the victory celebrations, according to the tribunal’s report.

The problem wasn’t only about planning an event. It was about the way it was announced. A sudden post on social media invited fans to gather, catching local authorities completely off guard. The police were given very little time to make safety arrangements, and the result was chaos.

“The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms, and as a result of the aforesaid information, the public gathered. Because of a shortage of time, the police were unable to make the appropriate arrangements. It cannot be expected from the police that within a short time of about 12 hours, the police will make all the required arrangements.”

Bengaluru Police Praised for Efforts Amid Crisis

While the Bengaluru Police initially faced criticism for the lack of control, the tribunal clarified that the situation was never manageable with such limited preparation time. The court acknowledged the pressure officers faced and pushed back against public outrage.

“Police personnel are also human beings. They are neither ‘God’ nor magicians. They do not have the magic powers like ‘Alladin ka Chirag’ (Alladin’s lamp) that they can fulfill any wish by rubbing a finger.”

The police had already warned that an open bus parade would not be possible due to traffic and public safety concerns. Despite the advisory, thousands turned up at the stadium as soon as the team arrived in the city.

RCB Offers Financial Support to Stampede Victims’ Families

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB issued a statement promising financial assistance. The franchise announced that it would provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who died during the stampede.

Although the gesture was appreciated, many believe the loss could have been avoided with better planning. The Bengaluru stampede has sparked wider conversations about accountability, crowd control, and the risks of poorly managed public events.

As the city mourns, the hope is that this incident becomes a turning point for how large-scale celebrations are handled in the future.

Tags: bengaluru stampedecentral administrative tribunalrcbvirat kohli’
