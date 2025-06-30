Live Tv
Home > Sports > Can Rishabh Pant Break Virat Kohli’s Record In 2nd Test Against England?

Can Rishabh Pant Break Virat Kohli’s Record In 2nd Test Against England?

Rishabh Pant is just one step away from breaking Virat Kohli's test record in England. The Indian wicketkeeper batsman is already in his top form and has broken the records of India's former captain, MS Dhoni. Now the batsman is looking for another record in the next test match.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli
Can Rishabh Pant Break Virat Kohli's Record In 2nd Test Against England? (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: June 30, 2025 19:09:13 IST

Rishabh Pant is enjoying his amazing form in England these days, and he has hit two centuries in the first test match. His ability to hit anytime in the test match is helping him to dominate against England. However, his tons didn’t work in favour of Team India as they ended up losing the test match. 

Rishabh Pant’s Twin Centuries Go in Vain as England Take 1-0 Lead

England easily chased the target of 357 runs on the fifth day and won the first test match. However, now the team India is ready for the second test match. Rishabh Pant, who is in his top form will now look to continue his form in the second test match also. And if Rishabh Pant hits one more ton in the second test then he will break test legend Virat Kohli’s record.

Rishabh Pant Eyes Virat Kohli’s Test Record in Second Match at Birmingham

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant both are currently holding the record of 5 centuries against England in the test format. And if Pant hits another ton, then he will break Virat’s record and join India’s former captain Azharuddin with 6 centuries against England. However, this will unlock another target for the wicketkeeper-batsman. 

As Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar hold the record of most centuries against England in Test and they both have 7 centuries. To break that record, Rishabh Pant almost needs three centuries from now onwards, which doesn’t look too far as looking at his form. England has been Rishabh Pant’s favourite pick team, as most of his centuries have come against England. His sole ODI century also came against England on their home ground. 

Rishabh Pant’s Somersault Celebration Draws Surgeon’s Concern After Century Heroics

On one hand, Rishabh Pant’s form has put him in discussions for centuries on the other hand, his century celebration has made him concerned for his doctor. His doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala who had surgery on him after the major accident in 2022 has asked him to drop out of the celebration and called it ‘unnecessary’. 

“Rishabh trained as a gymnast. Although he looks large, he is quite agile, and he does have a lot of flexibility. And, that’s why he’s been doing those somersaults of late. It’s a well-practised and perfected move – unnecessary though!” said Dr Pardiwala in an interview with The Telegraph. 

ALSO READ: ‘Captain Cool’ Now Official: MS Dhoni Registers Iconic Nickname As Trademark

Tags: england test seriesengland tourrishabh pantvirat kohli’
