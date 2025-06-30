‘Captain Cool’ Now Official: MS Dhoni Registers Iconic Nickname As Trademark

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain has applied for sole trademark rights to his much celebrated and admired nickname-Captain Cool.

The nick name captain cool shows Dhoni’s legendary calm under pressure. MS Dhoni led India to victory in T20 World Cup in 2007 and and 2011 ODI World Cup final and lifted the trophy for Indian team. Now, as per the reports Dhoni wants to officially own the title that has become synonymous with his name.

MS Dhoni’s ‘Captain Cool’ application

Dhoni’s application was filed on June 5, 2025, and has been accepted and advertised as per the Trade Marks Registry portal. On June 16 the much celebrated trademark was published in the official journal. This shows the legal acceptance of “Captain Cool” as a unique identity strongly associated with Ms Dhoni, who is popularly known as ‘Thala’ among his fans.

The 42 year old plans to take the trademark for a variety of services like training in sports, coaching, and operating training centers.

Mansi Aggarwal, MS Dhoni’s lawyer has revealed that the application did face initial opposition from the Registry under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act.

Lawyers fight for MS Dhoni

The concern was that the term”Captain Cool” may lead to confusion due to a pre-existing similar mark. But his lawyers were able to win the case by arguing that the nickname has taken on a secondary meaning, one tightly tied to Dhoni. Lawyers argued that people, media, and even his peers have used the term repeatedly to refer to Dhoni’s legendary cool-headed captaincy.

“The much celebrated term ‘Captain Cool’ has become a clear and unique identifier of Mr. Dhoni’s personality and public image. Its longstanding association with him makes confusion with any other entity highly unlikely,” lawyer Aggarwal said. The Registry eventually agreed, recognizing the name as a major part of Dhoni’s brand and persona in the world of sports and entertainment.

ALSO READ: India vs England, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant’s Century Breaks MS Dhoni’s Long-Standing Record