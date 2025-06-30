Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > Sports > ‘Captain Cool’ Now Official: MS Dhoni Registers Iconic Nickname As Trademark

‘Captain Cool’ Now Official: MS Dhoni Registers Iconic Nickname As Trademark

MS Dhoni has trademarked his iconic nickname ‘Captain Cool’, securing exclusive rights for use in sports training and coaching. The name, long associated with his calm leadership, was officially recognized after overcoming legal objections.

Captain Cool, Now Trademarked: Dhoni Secures Legal Rights to His Iconic Nickname
Captain Cool, Now Trademarked: Dhoni Secures Legal Rights to His Iconic Nickname

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 18:34:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain has applied for sole trademark rights to his much celebrated and admired nickname-Captain Cool.

The nick name  captain cool shows Dhoni’s legendary calm under pressure. MS Dhoni led India to victory in T20 World Cup in 2007 and and 2011 ODI World Cup final and lifted the trophy for Indian team. Now, as per the reports Dhoni wants to officially own the title that has become synonymous with his name.

MS Dhoni’s ‘Captain Cool’ application

Dhoni’s application was filed on June 5, 2025, and has been accepted and advertised as per the Trade Marks Registry portal. On June 16 the much celebrated trademark was published in the official journal. This  shows the legal acceptance of “Captain Cool” as a unique identity strongly associated with Ms Dhoni, who is popularly known as ‘Thala’ among his fans.

The 42 year old plans to take  the trademark for a variety of services like training in sports, coaching, and operating training centers.

Mansi Aggarwal, MS Dhoni’s lawyer has revealed that the application did face initial opposition from the Registry under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act.

Lawyers fight for MS Dhoni

The concern was that the term”Captain Cool” may lead to confusion due to a pre-existing similar mark. But his lawyers were able to win the case by arguing that the nickname has taken on a secondary meaning, one tightly tied to Dhoni. Lawyers argued that people, media, and even his peers have used the term repeatedly to refer to Dhoni’s legendary cool-headed captaincy.

“The much celebrated term ‘Captain Cool’ has become a clear and unique identifier of Mr. Dhoni’s personality and public image. Its longstanding association with him makes confusion with any other entity highly unlikely,” lawyer Aggarwal said. The Registry eventually agreed, recognizing the name as a major part of Dhoni’s brand and persona in the world of sports and entertainment.

ALSO READ: India vs England, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant’s Century Breaks MS Dhoni’s Long-Standing Record

Tags: captain coolms dhonims dhoni trademark
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?