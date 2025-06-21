India vs England, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant’s Century Breaks MS Dhoni’s Long-Standing Record

Team India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has become the third batsman to hit a century on the second day of the test match against England, joining Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rishabh Pant has hit his seventh ton in test cricket, and with this, he becomes the highest centurion wicketkeeper-batsman for India in Tests.

Pant Surpasses Dhoni with Stunning Century in 44th Test

Rishabh Pant has broken the record of MS Dhoni, who had 6 centuries in 90 test matches. However, the Spiderman cricketer of the Indian team, Rishabh Pant, achieved this feat in his 44th test match, almost half of MS Dhoni’s test match career. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit the century in his own style with a huge six off spinner Basheer’s bowling.

He celebrated his century in the same style the way he celebrated his IPL century for LSG. He did flip after the century, and with this, he replied to all his critics that he was totally fit and playing the he was before the accident.

Gill-Pant Partnership Shines, Karun and Sai Fall for Ducks

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill led the team from the front and had a 200-plus runs partnership before Gill was caught at the deep mid-on at 146 runs. On the other hand, Karun Nair, who made a comeback to international cricket after 10 years, went with the disappointment of just a duck. This almost made a bizarre record for the team as one hand, there was Sai Sudarshan who made his debut but got out on duck, and on the other hand, Karun made a comeback after 10 years and got out on duck.

Jaiswal’s Century Lights Up Day 1 at Headingley

Recapping Day 1 of Leeds Test, a composed century from debutant captain Shubman Gill, a fluent ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a measured innings from vice-captain Rishabh Pant powered India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

Jaiswal joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord’s, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Jaiswal achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Jaiswal Joins Elite Company with Historic Century

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is the fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

Jaiswal was undone by England captain Ben Stokes’ golden touch. Jaiswal went to drive the ball, but the ball seamed off the pitch to beat the outside edge and rattle the timber. Captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant forged an unbeaten 138-run partnership to see off the day, ensuring India remained unscathed, at a venue where India hasn’t tasted victory since 2002.

(With Inputs From ANI)

