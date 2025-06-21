India vs England 1st Test: Day 2 Begins As Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Shine In Leeds

Team India and England arrived at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday ahead of the start of the second day’s play of the first Test of the five-match series between both sides.

Teams Arrive at Headingley for Day 2 Action

First came the visitors, the Indian Cricket Team, and then came the hosts, England. The players seen in the visuals from the Shubman Gill-led side were Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and the supporting staff from a car, whereas for the Three Lions, head coach Brendon McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes were seen entering the stadium through a walk.

Later, the remaining squad of both India and England arrived at the stadium on a team bus.

India in Command After Day 1 Batting Show

Recapping Day 1 of Leeds Test, a composed century from debutant captain Shubman Gill, a fluent ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a measured innings from vice-captain Rishabh Pant powered India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

Jaiswal joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord’s, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Jaiswal achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Jaiswal Joins Elite Company with Historic Century

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

Rahul’s Mentorship and Preparation Pay Off

Jaiswal has hammered Test centuries in his debut fixture in three different countries: the West Indies, Australia, and now England. The 23-year-old’s dominance on English soil stems from his ability to grasp areas to target while conversing with his experienced KL Rahul.

“KL Rahul is very experienced. I can understand a lot by talking to him — where the runs can be made and how we can carry on the innings. It was a lot of fun to play with him. He also came with India A. We did a lot of preparation and batting together, so we got a lot of ideas to understand each other,” Jaiswal said while speaking to Star Sports.

Before stepping on Headingley’s dry surface, Jaiswal refined his technique during the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, training camp in Beckenham and the intra-squad match held days before the first Test.

“We did a lot of preparation before coming here. It was a lot of fun to play, and it felt very good to bat. It was very good — I enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot,” Jaiswal added.

The young swashbuckler outlined his approach and the way he applies himself on the field. He offers himself more time on the field while preparing himself mentally to extend his stay on the crease for as long as possible.

“I try to give myself more time to play my shots. I try to be mentally ready and aim to bat as long as possible. I try to create a good platform for the team. If I am set, I try to take it deep and play till the end. I keep telling myself to keep playing. Whatever happens, I will manage and always keep this mindset,” he said.

Jaiswal was undone by England captain Ben Stokes’ golden touch. Jaiswal went to drive the ball, but the ball seamed off the pitch to beat the outside edge and rattle the timber. Captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant forged an unbeaten 138-run partnership to see off the day, ensuring India remained unscathed, at a venue where India hasn’t tasted victory since 2002.

(Except the headline, sub-headings nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)

ALSO READ: India vs England, 1st Test: Will ICC Take Action Against Shubman Gill For Misconduct?