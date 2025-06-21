Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Sports > India vs England, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals How KL Rahul Impacted His Batting At Headingley

India vs England, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals How KL Rahul Impacted His Batting At Headingley

Yashasvi Jaiswal started the England Test series with his first century on England soil and it was his 5th international ton. Jaiswal made his 3 out of 5 centuries against England. Jaiswal who came to open for India in the first test match with KL Rahul gives credit to his opening partner for his century.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 14:57:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India’s magician with the bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, gave away the secrets that helped him flourish in his debut Test in the demanding conditions of England on the opening day of the series opener of the five-match series at Headingley.

Team India came to play the series against England in its transition phase after three top stars of the team, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin announced their retirement from Test cricket and found a new hope for the future with the start of the series.

New Era Begins After Retirements of Senior Players

Rohit Sharma, who used to open for Team India for almost a decade and was captain of the team since 2022, announced his Test cricket retirement after his T20 retirement. Since then, the question of who will open and lead Team India in Test cricket has been raised, but this new young team has given answers to all the doubts.

Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his opening ability with his fifth Test century, and on the other hand, newly appointed captain Shubman Gill made a century in his first match as a skipper. Both the young guns have shown the world that this team is going to lead even after losing their legends.

With determination in his eyes and a sublime touch in his robust technique, Jaiswal dazzled with his rollicking 101(158) against England’s fast bowling attack, bereft of its pace wizards James Anderson and Stuart Broad. He continued his scorching form and boasted a unique feat to his name.

Jaiswal Credits KL Rahul and Pre-Series Preparation

Jaiswal has hammered Test centuries in his debut fixture in three different countries: the West Indies, Australia, and now England. The 23-year-old’s dominance on English soil stems from his ability to grasp areas to target while conversing with his experienced KL Rahul.

“KL Rahul is very experienced. I can understand a lot by talking to him — where the runs can be made and how we can carry on the innings. It was a lot of fun to play with him. He also came with India A. We did a lot of preparation and batting together, so we got a lot of ideas to understand each other,” Jaiswal said while speaking to Star Sports.

Before stepping on Headingley’s dry surface, Jaiswal refined his technique during the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, training camp in Beckenham and the intra-squad match held days before the first Test.

“We did a lot of preparation before coming here. It was a lot of fun to play, and it felt very good to bat. It was very good — I enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot,” Jaiswal added.

Mindset and Mental Approach Key to Jaiswal’s Success

The young swashbuckler outlined his approach and the way he applies himself on the field. He offers himself more time on the field while preparing himself mentally to extend his stay on the crease for as long as possible.

“I try to give myself more time to play my shots. I try to be mentally ready and aim to bat as long as possible. I try to create a good platform for the team. If I am set, I try to take it deep and play till the end. I keep telling myself to keep playing. Whatever happens, I will manage and always keep this mindset,” he said.

Jaiswal was undone by England captain Ben Stokes’ golden touch. Jaiswal went to drive the ball, but the ball seemed off the pitch to beat the outside edge and rattle the timber. Captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant forged an unbeaten 138-run partnership to see off the day, ensuring India remained unscathed, at a venue where India hasn’t tasted victory since 2002.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant Surpasses MS Dhoni, Completes 3000 Test Runs

Tags: england tourkl rahulteam indiayashasvi jaiswal
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?