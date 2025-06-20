India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Team India got a solid start in the first Test match against England after the team lost two wickets while batting first in the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came to open for India with KL Rahul, has made a stunning first century on English soil and also his fifth in his Test career. His performance has put Team India in a strong position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Century Anchors India’s Strong Start

This is Jaiswal’s third ton against England. Two of his centuries came in India, and this latest one has come in England. Interestingly, three out of five tons in his career have come against England, which shows he is dominating them both at home and away.

England broke the Indian opening partnership on the stroke of lunch as KL Rahul narrowly missed out on his half-century.

England Strike Twice Before Lunch, Sudharsan Falls for a Duck

India lost two wickets right before lunch as debutant Sai Sudharsan was removed by England skipper Ben Stokes for a duck.

Sudharsan fell right into Stokes’ trap at the stroke of lunch. Eager to get bat on ball and get off the mark in Test cricket, he was caught down leg.

New-Look India Begins WTC Cycle Under Shubman Gill’s Leadership

England Test captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the opening Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It is also the start of the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave India a good start batting first on Day 1 in the first session.

India begins a new era without its batting mainstays Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and frontline off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Shubman Gill is leading the Test side for the first time, and he will look to upset England for the first time since 2002-23 years ago.

The duo of Jaiswal and Rahul completed their fifty-run stand in the 15th over, KL Rahul 23 (45), Yashasvi Jaiswal 23 (45). Rahul and Jaiswal dealt in boundaries as both batters smashed 16 fours in the first session, powering India to 91 in 24 overs.

After a decent 42, KL Rahul edged a ball straight to first slip off Brydon Carse in the 25th over. Debutant Sai Sudharsan joined Jaiswal in the middle.

Brief score: India 215/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100*, Shubman Gill 58; Brydon Carse 1/23) vs England.

(With Inputs From ANI)

