Keshav Maharaj Named South Africa Captain for Zimbabwe Test Series After Temba Bavuma's Injury Ruling Him Out

Keshav Maharaj Named South Africa Captain for Zimbabwe Test Series After Temba Bavuma’s Injury Ruling Him Out

South African Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the next series against Zimbabwe. He has been ruled out of the series due to an injury he sustained during the final match against Australia. However, an experienced player from South Africa has been assigned to captain the team for the next series.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 20:05:00 IST

The final match performance of Temba Bavuma may have got South Africa its first Test Championship Trophy but it’s not good for the next cycle of Test Championship 2025-27 South Africa. The ICC trophy-winning captain Temba Bavuma has got serious as he has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe test series. As he ruled out of the series, he has left South Africa without a captain and that’s when South Africa’s experienced bowler comes in.

Bavuma’s Injury Leaves Leadership Void Ahead of Zimbabwe Series

Proteas veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj will take over as the captain for the red-ball series starting from June 28. Bavuma sustained the injury during day three of the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s while batting in the second innings.

He continued to bat with pain and put on a fight with a well-made half-century, stitching up a match-winning partnership with Aiden Markram. His partnership with Markram snatched the match from Australia’s hand to South Africa. The whole cricket fraternity appreciated Bavuma’s approach to the match and his dedication to the trophy.

Bavuma is set to undergo further scans to assess the extent of the injury, while experienced Maharaj will lead the side, which consists of five uncapped players.

Keshav Maharaj Steps Up to Lead a Fresh-Looking Proteas Side

This is the third hamstring injury Bavuma has suffered in less than two years. He was injured during the 2023 ODI World Cup and played the semi-final, and then again during the Boxing Day Test against India that year. He has also had a series of elbow injuries and plays with a heavily strapped left elbow.

The Proteas had faced Zimbabwe in a warm-up fixture before taking on Australia for the Ultimate Test at the Home of Cricket, where they were crowned the Test champions.

Proteas Gear Up for Zimbabwe Tests Before Busy ODI Schedule

Proteas will take on Zimbabwe in the first Test on Saturday, 28 June, followed by the second Test on Sunday, 06 July, with both matches taking place at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

South Africa’s next assignments after Zimbabwe, which Bavuma could be part of, are ODIs against Australia in August and England in September.

South Africa Test Squad against Zimbabwe

Keshav Maharaj (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi*, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne and Codi Yusuf.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: keshav maharajsouth africatemba bavumazimbabwe
