Is R Ashwin's Wife Subtly Reacting To His Absence From 1st IND vs ENG Test?

Is R Ashwin’s Wife Subtly Reacting To His Absence From 1st IND vs ENG Test?

As India is playing their first Test match against England without the trio of legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, fans have found a new way to look to test cricket in new young Shubman Gill's captaincy. R Ashwin's wife who has been watching the cricket for her husband and something to say about this match.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 18:31:31 IST

As India began its Test series against England at Headingley, the absence of some familiar faces couldn’t be missed. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin missing from the lineup, the Indian side carried a noticeably different vibe on the opening day.

Prithi Narayanan Shares Quietly Emotional Post

Just as the buzz began building before the first ball was bowled, a short but telling post from R Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Narayanan, found its way onto social media.

“Test match day for India, and I woke up with many mixed feelings. Have to find a different way to love it and unlearn the only way I knew to,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The post struck a chord with many. For fans who’ve followed India’s Test journey over the past decade, Ashwin has been a mainstay. Though his departure from the format came during the Australia series, this was the first time India entered a major series with none of the trio Rohit, Kohli, or Ashwin in the playing XI.

Sai Sudharsan’s Test Debut Signals a New Chapter

As England won the toss and opted to bowl, the stage was set for a new Indian lineup to prove itself. Among the fresh faces was Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut on a day already laced with symbolism.

Sudharsan, who plays for Tamil Nadu and recently gained experience in the County circuit with Surrey, was handed his cap ahead of play. He now becomes India’s 317th men’s Test cricketer and will bat at number three in this match.

June 20 has often been a special date in Indian cricket. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly both debuted on this date in 1996, while Virat Kohli made his own red-ball entry in 2011. Sudharsan now joins that quietly historic list.

Nair Returns, Shardul and Prasidh in Playing XI

Karun Nair also made his way back into the side, slotting in at number six. It’s his first appearance in the longest format since March 2017, offering him a fresh opportunity to settle unfinished business.

Shardul Thakur got the nod ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy and will take up the seam-bowling all-rounder role, batting at number eight. The pace unit features Prasidh Krishna alongside senior names Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

In terms of spin, Ravindra Jadeja remains the lone option. Kuldeep Yadav, despite recent performances, was left out of the final XI. Sudharsan’s cap presentation came from Cheteshwar Pujara, now wearing the commentator’s hat in England.

Shubman Gill Leads a Transitional Indian Side

The Headingley Test also marked the beginning of Shubman Gill’s captaincy stint in Test cricket. Leading a team in transition, Gill said the conditions suggested bowling first, but he was looking forward to what the pitch would offer as the day progressed.

“We’d have bowled first as well. It has been a dry summer, so although there might be a little bit in it in the first session, it’s going to be a really good batting wicket after that.”

He added that the group had arrived well-prepared and in the right frame of mind. “The sun is out; it looks like it’s going to be a good batting day for us. Preparation has been amazing. All the boys are feeling in a really good space mentally and physically.”

England captain Ben Stokes, meanwhile, acknowledged their build-up to the series had its own challenges, but the side was ready to go.

“Headingley is generally a very good cricket wicket, we’ve had some great games here over the years and hopefully we can use the early conditions and get a bit out of it.”

He noted that while players had varying levels of preparation, spirits were high. “We’re all excited, we’re all ready to go. We’ve had a really good three days building up to this Test match and everyone is raring to go.”

