Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’

The India vs England Test series began with a noticeable absence. For the first time in years, Virat Kohli was not wearing India whites. Just ahead of team selection, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma called time on their Test careers, signaling a fresh start for Indian cricket.

Vaughan Questions Kohli’s Impact with the Bat in England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan weighed in on Kohli’s retirement, pointing out that while the Indian team might miss his energy, they might not miss his batting contributions in England.

“Kohli is a legend and a culture creator around this Indian team, and what he brought as a captain to the team is still there in terms of the energy and the drive and the aggression,” Vaughan said.

“But he only averaged 33 here in the UK. You don’t massively miss someone that averages 33, but you miss someone that brings so much to the dressing room.”

Kohli’s overall numbers in Test cricket are impressive. In 123 matches, he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. But when it came to playing in England, the numbers tell a different story. In 17 matches, he scored 1096 runs at an average of just 33.21.

India’s New Era Gets a Confident Start in Leeds

Despite the absence of two senior players, India made a strong start to the first Test at Headingley. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both scored 42 runs and looked in full control during the morning session.

By lunch, India had reached 92 for two. Rahul was dismissed just before the break, and debutant B Sai Sudharsan was out for a duck, giving England a chance to pull things back slightly.

Vaughan seemed optimistic about the young talent stepping up. “These players that are going to come in and play for India, they’re seriously good players. Maybe this new generation has been waiting. Maybe they’ve been waiting for this moment. Don’t be surprised that they play really well.”

England Bowling Feels the Void of Experience

Ben Stokes decided to bowl first, likely factoring in the changed nature of the Headingley pitch. Over the past decade, it has become much more favorable for batters, and that was evident from the first ball.

England’s pace attack, missing both James Anderson and Stuart Broad, didn’t offer the same threat it once did. The Indian openers had little trouble finding runs.

Stokes, along with Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes, couldn’t find the right lengths consistently. Some deliveries were too full and invited drives, while others drifted onto the pads, allowing easy singles.

Without their most experienced pacers, England seemed to lack the sharpness needed to put pressure on India early.

A Test Without Kohli, But Full of Promise

This Test marked a big change for Indian cricket. No Kohli, no Rohit, but the signs from the first session showed that this new group might just be ready to carry the legacy forward.

The early glimpses suggest that the next generation isn’t here to warm the bench. They’re here to take charge.

