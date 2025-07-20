LIVE TV
India vs England Test Series: Anshul Kamboj Joins Indian Team As A Contingency

The 24-year-old Anshul Kamboj, who took five wickets in two games during India A's June series, has been chosen by the selectors to strengthen the team. Kamboj, who has 79 wickets in 24 first-class games for Haryana and was a member of the Chennai Super Kings lineup this season, is renowned for his quick speed and accuracy.

Kamboj had a strong domestic season with Haryana, taking 79 wickets in 24 games. He then had a successful two-match series against England with India A.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:27:56 IST

For the last two games of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been brought to the Indian Test team as a cover. After Arshdeep Singh hurt his left hand just before the fourth Test, which was scheduled to start on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester, Gautam Gambhir made the choice.

After putting up strong performances in the unofficial two-match series between India A and the England Lions, Anshul Kamboj was selected for the senior Test team. Throughout the two matches, Anshul Kamboj, a right-arm fast bowler, claimed five wickets. With a half-century in the second game in England, Anshul Kamboj also made a batsman’s contribution.

Injury updates of Indian team

In Thursday’s nets session, Arshdeep, who made his Test debut in this series, received a deep cut on his bowling hand while trying to block a straight drive from Sai Sudharsan. Siraj may require rest soon, considering he has participated in every match thus far. The team has to carefully manage its pace resources in light of these workload and injury issues.

India’s situation is further complicated by the fact that Akash Deep is still questionable and suffering from a groin ache. With a troublesome history of injuries that kept him out of play throughout the Australia tour and IPL 2025, the Bengal pacer had exited the pitch holding his waist during England’s second innings in the third Test at Lord’s.

India needs to win the fourth Test in Manchester to avoid losing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, which is currently at 2-1. However, prior to the pivotal game at Old Trafford, there is doubt surrounding key players.

The management of the Gautam Gambhir-led side has not yet decided whether to rest or start Jasprit Bumrah because of workload issues and the lack of impact from some of the other bowlers in the series thus far. While attempting to catch a Bumrah delivery during England’s opening innings at Lord’s, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was struck in the left index finger.  Pant’s fitness for the forthcoming Test was called into question because of the injury that kept him out of play behind the stumps for the rest of the game.

