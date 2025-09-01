India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

The senior men of India, led by new coach Khalid Jamil, have a big task when they meet Iran on Monday, September 1, in the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, in their second group stage match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.

India vs Iran, Match Preview

India go into the game with a lot of confidence following a deserved 2-1 victory over hosts Tajikistan, thanks to early goals by Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan and a vital saving of a penalty by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Injuries, suspensions, etc. do not affect Jamil who has kept his favorite line and will capitalize on set piece opportunities and maintain defensive discipline.

Rated 20th in the world, Iran enter this match with a feeling of authority, having just beaten Afghanistan 3–1. They will seek to outmanoeuvre India, strike as an attacking force and punish any weaknesses in defence under coach Amir Ghalenoei.

India vs Iran, Previous Matches

The two teams have historically played off only a handful of times with Iran winning 4 and India 2 including a rare Indian victory in 1959. It is worth noting that India was last subjected to Iran in 2016 in a world cup qualifier where they lost 4-0.

Team News

India are the underdogs and ranked 133rd, but Jamil is a believer in unity, will and intelligent execution. Man of the match in their match against Tajikistan, defender Sandesh Jhingan emphasized the need to continue that momentum not only in this tournament but also in their mission to qualify in the Asian Cup. Goalkeeper Sandhu is optimistic that keeping the errors to the bare minimum and keeping the focus on belief will help, ‘India can do wonders with determination and desire to win, he confirmed’.

When and Where To Watch India vs Iran

The match starts at 5:30 PM, and there is no official website but FanCode is broadcasting the match live. Group B is prepared to experience a tactical battle to the end, and only the fittest will survive.

Also Read: Liverpool Getting Alexander Isak! Another Eagerly Anticipated Football Transfer Of 2025