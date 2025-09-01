LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

The 2025 CAFA Nations Cup's second group stage match pits India against Iran at Tajikistan's Hisor Central Stadium. Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan scored goals and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made saves as Khalid Jamil and his squad defeated the hosts, Tajikistan, 2–1.

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 1, 2025 14:10:36 IST

The senior men of India, led by new coach Khalid Jamil, have a big task when they meet Iran on Monday, September 1, in the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, in their second group stage match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.

India vs Iran, Match Preview

India go into the game with a lot of confidence following a deserved 2-1 victory over hosts Tajikistan, thanks to early goals by Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan and a vital saving of a penalty by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Injuries, suspensions, etc. do not affect Jamil who has kept his favorite line and will capitalize on set piece opportunities and maintain defensive discipline.
Rated 20th in the world, Iran enter this match with a feeling of authority, having just beaten Afghanistan 3–1. They will seek to outmanoeuvre India, strike as an attacking force and punish any weaknesses in defence under coach Amir Ghalenoei.

India vs Iran, Previous Matches

The two teams have historically played off only a handful of times with Iran winning 4 and India 2 including a rare Indian victory in 1959. It is worth noting that India was last subjected to Iran in 2016 in a world cup qualifier where they lost 4-0.

Team News

India are the underdogs and ranked 133rd, but Jamil is a believer in unity, will and intelligent execution. Man of the match in their match against Tajikistan, defender Sandesh Jhingan emphasized the need to continue that momentum not only in this tournament but also in their mission to qualify in the Asian Cup. Goalkeeper Sandhu is optimistic that keeping the errors to the bare minimum and keeping the focus on belief will help, ‘India can do wonders with determination and desire to win, he confirmed’.

When and Where To Watch India vs Iran 

The match starts at 5:30 PM, and there is no official website but FanCode is broadcasting the match live. Group B is prepared to experience a tactical battle to the end, and only the fittest will survive.

Also Read: Liverpool Getting Alexander Isak! Another Eagerly Anticipated Football Transfer Of 2025

Tags: CAFA Nations Cup 2025CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live MatchIndia vs IranKhalid Jamilteam newsWhere And Where To Watch

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News
India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News
India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News
India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Match: Where And Where To Watch, Team News

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?