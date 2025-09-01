LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Liverpool Getting Alexander Isak! Another Eagerly Anticipated Football Transfer Of 2025

Liverpool Getting Alexander Isak! Another Eagerly Anticipated Football Transfer Of 2025

Alexander Isak, the star striker, will have a physical on Monday after Newcastle United accepted a British record £130 million proposal to trade him to Liverpool. It comes after Liverpool's initial bid was turned down, but Newcastle's signing of Nick Wolte and the approval of PIF, the main stakeholder, made it possible.

The deal provides Newcastle united with more financial flexibility as they look to add more offensive players. (Image Credit: Alexander Isak via Instagram)
The deal provides Newcastle united with more financial flexibility as they look to add more offensive players. (Image Credit: Alexander Isak via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 1, 2025 11:53:00 IST

As part of a dramatic denouement to the 2025 transfer window, Newcastle United is reportedly set to sell striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool at a British record of £130 million, with the Swedish forward undergoing medical examinations on Monday before the deal is finalised.

More Details About Alexander Isak’s Deal 

In August, Liverpool offered Newcastle their first bid of £110 million, which was refused, although, after a deal with Nick Woltemade, a club record from Stuttgart at £69 million, Newcastle relented. This eventual sale was approved by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority stakeholder in Newcastle, following some back door pressures and lobbying. Isak is transferred against a tense background. And the 25 year old striker, scoring 23 goals in the league last season, was the key player in Newcastle’s re entry into the Champions League, and was the goalscorer in their League Cup final win over Liverpool, the first domestic title in 70 years. But in the summer there was a decline of relations between the club and the player. Isak also attacked the club saying they broke promises and lied to the fans. He did not attend the pre season tour but trained individually, which indicated that he was going away.

English Premier League Transfers 2025

After breaking the British transfer record earlier this summer with a £116m signing of Florian Wirtz, Liverpool now take it even further. Should the transaction go through, Isak will be part of a Liverpool team that has already spent significantly this window reaching as much as £400 million in total on high end reinforcements during the summer. Newcastle sees the move as giving it a lot of financial flexibility. They lose their star striker but the purchase of Woltemade relieves the burden on the need to get another right away. Manager Eddie Howe and the club hierarchy are also said to be looking into other attacking solutions including Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen. 

Alexander Isak will become the marquee signing of the window at Liverpool. Having agreed on personal terms, and also on transfer fee, all eyes are now awaiting Monday’s medical and whether a deal has truly been reached that will redefine the ambitions of the two clubs in the next season.

