On August 31, 2025, in front of a sold out crowd of 69,314 at Lumen Field in Seattle, the Seattle Sounders overwhelmingly defeated Inter Miami 30 to take home their first ever Leagues Cup and on top of winning all the North American trophies.

Match Action Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders

Seattle drew first with Osaze De Rosario, who headed in a cross in the 26th minute by Alex Roldan. Lionel Messi has wasted a golden opportunity at the beginning of the second half, when Miami piled the pressure and he volleyed an unmarked sitter across the bar. Tadeo Allende soon wasted a chance, and the game remained scoreless, except that De Rosario had scored at the outset. Sounders clinched the victory in the last minutes, Roldan hit a spot kick in the 84th, after a foul on Georgi Minoungou, and Paul Rothrock scored a late goal in the 89th minute. The midfield defense of Seattle, led by the lynchpin Obed Vargas, was able to halt the dangerous Messi Suarez threat, frustrating the creative stars of Miami and keeping the rest of the field in check.

Post Match Eruptions

But the emotional climax at the end of the final became hot following the whistle. Luis Suarez began a fight with Vargas hugging his neck hard, that in a short period of time turned into a larger fight between players and personnel. Suarez, also captured on camera, spitting on the director of security, Gene Ramirez in Seattle, leading to concerns of a severe disciplinary backlash by the MLS officials due to Suarez notorious track record of engaging in such behavior.

Implications for the Future

Not only does the outcome cement Seattle as the winner in the regional competitions, which include Leagues Cup to their MLS Cup, US Open Cup, Supporters Shield, and CONCACAF Champions Cup victories, but also earns them a direct spot to the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. The runners up, Inter Miami, will join that continental tournament at an earlier stage.

The professional, measured effort of Seattle was enough to counter the high profile threat of Messi and Suarez. Nonetheless, the after match misbehavior of Suarez is what currently stands to obscure the sporting story of the match. Now that the dust has settled, MLS leaders will have an opportunity to examine not just the tactical victory of Seattle, but also consider the sanctions that this new hotspot will entail.

