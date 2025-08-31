LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lamine Yamal’s Love Story Breaks The Internet, Age Gap Drama Ensues

Lamine Yamal’s Love Story Breaks The Internet, Age Gap Drama Ensues

Through romantic birthday posts that quickly went viral, Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, 18, revealed his romance with Argentine musician Nicki Nicole, 25. Since the summer, the pair had been spotted together, sparking rumours when they showed up at Yamal's birthday celebration and went to Monaco and Barcelona games.

Yamal is still a fantastic football player for Barcelona on the pitch, despite the turmoil off it. (Image Credit: Lamine Yamal via Instagram)
Yamal is still a fantastic football player for Barcelona on the pitch, despite the turmoil off it. (Image Credit: Lamine Yamal via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 16:27:02 IST

Young FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has formally declared his relationship with Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole, who is 25 years older than the 18 year old football player. On her 25th birthday, the couple further solidified their passion with sweet social media posts declaring their nuptials, in addition to sending her fans flowers, love balloons, and a piece of birthday cake.

When did Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole start dating?

Their romance was a slow burn since early summer, with sightings together at Yamal’s controversial mafia themed 18th birthday party and in Monaco, as well as social media clues like shared memes and joint appearances at Barcelona matches, with Nicole’s music career (hits like Wapo Traketero, Colocao, Mamichula, and several Latin Grammy nominations worldwide).

Age Gap Drama

The gap between the two, seven years in age, became a hot topic in social media and drew out both positive and negative fans. Meanwhile, Yamal’s personal life remains controversial, his 18th birthday party was legally and ethically questioned for an alleged exploitation of influencers and investigations were opened in Spain. Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, just complicated the story a little more with a new twist, telling reporters that he doesn’t even know much about Nicki Nicole. He continued by saying that he didn’t know much about her music or even her appearance, which caused his online comments to receive conflicting responses because it was said that he was better knowledgeable about American rap.

Lamine Yamal for Barcelona FC

Despite the off field dramas, Yamal is still a standout player for Barcelona on the field, scoring goals in recent wins to show off his skill and solidify his reputation as a bright young player. In short Laminicole (a cheeky portmanteau) is a cross cultural love affair, a popular obsession where football, music, scandal, and giggles of youthful enjoyment combine into a tale for the modern celebrity age.

