Home > Sports > The US Army vs Muhammad Ali, How Defiance Created the Greatest Comeback

Muhammad Ali, 'The Greatest' once was stripped of his title in 1967 just because Ali refused to serve the US Military in the Vietnam War. Ali remarked that he would not support the Oppressors and kill innocents. He was jailed for 5 years and banned for 3 and half. But when he made the comeback he won the title again and proved that he is the greatest.

His famous statement that he had 'no quarrel with the Viet Cong' was one of the many reasons he declined to be draughted into the US military in 1967. He also cited his opposition to the war and his religious beliefs as a Muslim. (Image Credit: Wiki Media Common)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 15:27:35 IST

One of the best boxers in the world and a boxing legend, Muhammad Ali, was sidelined for three years after refusing to enlist in the US military. Ali was banished from the ring until his triumphant return in October 1970 after losing his title in 1967. His second, which took place in Atlanta, pitted him against formidable challenger Jerry Quarry, who had a professional record of 37-4-4 at the time that was hardly a joke.

Muhammad Ali And His Comeback match

Ali did come out composed and assured after a prolonged layoff. He easily won the first two rounds in his usual style and with strength. In the third round of the fight a badly cut eye began to bleed heavily, and one of the fighters, his pet, was badly cut in. Ali’s corner and ringside physician on duty did determine the damage to be worth ending the fight at the break, giving Ali a technical knockout victory. The victory was Ali’s 30th professional victory, and his 0th loss, a testament to his return to boxing dominance. Quarry wasn’t just a comeback, it was a solid base that reopened the door to a world title shot for Ali. However, when he followed up with Joe Frazier in 1971, he lost by unanimous decision, Ali’s first defeat and his ambitions nonetheless were shaken but not shattered. He would later redeem that loss in his legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ against George Foreman and once again become heavyweight champion and a part of the pantheon of sports.

Muhammad Ali in 1970

Ali’s return in 1970 is a totem moment in boxing history, the grit of a banished champion clawing his way back to the ring and back on his rightful path to greatness. Ali’s defeat of Quarry was a loud message, Ali was out of the fight for years, but his spirit, skill and will to fight were not gone. This return would act as a defining turning point, propelling him back to the global stage, where he continued to wrestle for the championship.

Ali’s political position made him controversial but a supporter of peace, resistance and Civil rights and forever changing the sport of boxing.

