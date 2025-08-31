The effect of Abdul Waheed Khan, a Pakistani hailing from India’s Raipur in the Bhopal district, 1934 can be best related to the triumph of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup in 1978 through the tale of sports and gaming. Waheed shifted with his family to Pakistan in 1949, settling in Karachi’s PIB Colony, and later became not only an Olympic gold medalist from Rome 1960 but also the manager of Pakistan’s hockey team.

How did Abdul Waheed Khan get the attention?

In the months of March and April of 1978, Argentina became the host of the Hockey World Cup while Pakistan’s team, instead of just participating, dominated the whole tournament in Buenos Aires. They won every single match, including the last one against the Netherlands, scoring an impressive 35 goals and conceding only 4. This is without a doubt one of the most remarkable tournaments that the World Cup has ever seen.

FIFA World Cup 1978 and Pakistan’s Hockey Team

Their smooth attacking style was a hallmark of their hockey, it was polished and controlled. When central attack was not possible, their wingers would come into play in a well coordinated manner. Their control of the midfield significantly aided in their victory over the opponents. No one could overlook such distinctive moves. Two months after, Cesar Luis Menotti, an infamous rebel and Manager of Argentina’s National Team in 1978, made a quiet trip to observe Pakistan’s games and practice sessions while Argentina was getting ready to host the FIFA World Cup. On a rest day, he even came to meet Waheed in person on his private jet.

In that session, Waheed executed his concepts that included wing and midfield control and swift flank changes. While Menotti was attuned to disregarding those subtle moves and plays that brought Pakistan to the forefront, he at the same time, astonishingly took notes.

Abdul Waheed Khan was thanked by Argentine Coach

Perhaps with those ideas in mind, on June 25, 1978, Argentina defeated the same Dutch squad that lost to Pakistan in the hockey final and celebrated their first ever FIFA World Cup win. After a few weeks of lifting the trophy, Argentina’s coach mailed a telegram to Waheed Khan in Karachi, appreciating the strategic advice that he said led to their win.

This narrative comprises the elements of a Pakistani hockey manager’s strategic brilliance that shaped football history, a sports SOS call from another continent, and political conflict. It is a powerful story about the networked world we live in and how one person’s thinking on a hockey pitch can lead to another person’s glorious victory in football.

