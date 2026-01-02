India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Captain Shubman Gill To Return? Check Probable Squad

India vs New Zealand ODI series remains set for January 2026 with three 50 over matches to be played between January 11 and January 18. Although the BCCI is likely to let the official ODI squad out on around January 3, cricket fans are vibrant with predictions and speculations about India’s lineup already. Selectors are looking to strike a balance between the Stars of the Past and the New Players in terms of the squad for the series as it is one of India’s major white ball assignments for the year, while at the same time being conscious of workload management since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is coming up later this season.

India Squad New Zealand ODI Series

In seniority, Shubman Gill is the favorite to take charge of the Indian team for the ODI series after he has regained full fitness from an injury that made him miss out on playing in the earlier matches. Kohli and Rohit are being mentioned in the reports as they are drawing close to forming a core for the Indian team consisting of experience and stability in the order of the batting. Nevertheless, Bumrah and Pandya might not be included in the squad for the ODIs as they are considered the most crucial cricketers for the T20 series that follow in New Zealand’s tour schedule. The sidelining of some stars has made way for the young and upcoming domestic talent to showcase their abilities and claim a position in the team.

Will Youngsters Get A Chance In India Squad New Zealand ODI Series?

Already selection discussions regarding the middle order and keeper spots are getting hot. The fitness situation of vice captain Shreyas Iyer being uncertain, players like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, or Dhruv Jurel are being talked about as possible wicket keepers or reserve batters. The selectors are also monitoring the domestic players in competitions like the Vijay Hazare Trophy very closely to judge the potentials of other batsmen and all rounders. The expected team is a combination of experienced players and innovators, thus determining India’s method for playing tough ODI cricket against a strong New Zealand side at home.

