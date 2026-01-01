Why Has Chelsea Sacked Head Coach Enzo Maresca? What We Know About His Shocking Premier League Exit

LIVE TV
Chelsea have sacked head coach Enzo Maresca despite winning the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. A poor run of results, internal disagreements, and concerns over Champions League qualification led to the shock Premier League decision.

Chelsea sack head coach Enzo Maresca after a dip in form despite winning two trophies this season. (Photo: X/@premierleague)
Chelsea sack head coach Enzo Maresca after a dip in form despite winning two trophies this season. (Photo: X/@premierleague)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 1, 2026 18:58:37 IST

Chelsea FC on Thursday (January 1) announced the sacking of head coach Enzo Maresca, bringing an abrupt end to what has become one of the most surprising managerial departures in recent Premier League history.

The Italian tactician, who had signed a contract running until 2027, was relieved of his duties despite delivering silverware and keeping the club competitive across multiple fronts.

Maresca was appointed in June 2024 after guiding Leicester City to the Championship title. His arrival was seen as part of Chelsea’s long-term rebuilding project under the club’s new ownership.

In a relatively short span, the 44-year-old led the Blues to two major trophies the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, the latter highlighted by a stunning 4-0 demolition of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

So why did Chelsea sack Enzo Maresca?

A Slide in Results and Growing Internal Tensions

The primary reason behind Maresca’s dismissal appears to be Chelsea’s alarming dip in form during the latter part of the season. The London club managed just two wins in their last nine matches across all competitions, a run that severely dented their momentum in the Premier League and other tournaments.

Chelsea dropped to fifth place in the league standings, jeopardising their hopes of securing Champions League qualification a key objective for the club this season. Draws against Newcastle United and Bournemouth, coupled with a damaging home defeat to Aston Villa, raised serious concerns within the club’s hierarchy.

Public Admission of Internal Discord

Another crucial factor was Maresca’s public acknowledgment of lack of support from within the club. After a 2-0 win over Everton on December 13, the Italian revealed in a press conference that sections of the club were not backing him or the squad.

“The last 48 hours have been the hardest since I joined the club because so many people didn’t support me and the team,” Maresca said comments that reportedly did not sit well with Chelsea’s leadership.

Following those remarks, Chelsea won only once against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup quarterfinal further strengthening the belief that the relationship between the coach and the club had fractured beyond repair.

Chelsea’s Official Explanation

In an official statement, Chelsea confirmed that both parties agreed a change was necessary to “get the season back on track.”

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” the statement read.

A Short Yet Trophy-Laden Tenure

Maresca leaves Chelsea having overseen 92 matches, winning 55 of them a respectable record by any standard. However, Chelsea’s decision underlines their growing reputation for low managerial tolerance, prioritising immediate results over long-term continuity.

As the club searches for its next head coach, Maresca’s sacking once again highlights the relentless pressure that comes with managing at Stamford Bridge where even trophies may not be enough to guarantee time and trust.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 6:58 PM IST
