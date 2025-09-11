LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!

Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!

Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 12:53:36 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 11 (ANI): The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup is facing an unusual slump in ticket sales, with the window still open and sales trickling in at a slow pace, despite being less than three days away from the fixture.

Despite introducing a single ticket format to make purchases more accessible, organisers haven’t seen a significant boost in sales, with the numbers remaining sluggish ahead of the match. India is set to clash with Pakistan on September 14.

An Emirates Cricket official speculated that the lower ticket sales might be due to the absence of star Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from the shortest format of the game after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup against South Africa last year.

An official from Emirates Cricket told ANI, “We are surprised that flow of sales for India vs Pakistan is much low, till the time we sold out with lower stands only but the upper and top tear stands are still on sale, in the champions trophy for the same match we had sale on two times in a single day like we opened ticket window 2 pm and 4 pm and we were sold out that time in just less then 4 minutes, but this time craze is very dull, it might be it’s because of absence of Rohit and Virat.”

Fans have taken to social media to express disappointment over ticket sales, with some calling for single-match tickets to be released closer to the fixture date. However, premium seats remain prohibitively expensive, priced over Rs 2.5 lakh for just two tickets.

India posted a commanding victory by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE on Wednesday. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify.

If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26.

Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia Cupindiapakistanrohit sharma

RELATED News

South Africa edge past England by 14 runs in first T20 by DLS method
Aaron Hardie to miss India A series due to shoulder injury
Asia Cup: T20 world champions India secure muscle-flexing nine-wicket win over UAE; Kuldeep shines with four-fer
Asia Cup: Kuldeep goes past Ashwin for special feat as India registers its biggest T20I win
PKL 12: Aditya, Pankaj shine as Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas

LATEST NEWS

Stephen Colbert decries political violence after "abhorrent" shooting of Charlie Kirk
Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur’s Childhood Love Story Took A Secret Turn, The Untold Reason Behind Their Private Wedding
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Notification Released, How to Apply for 1180 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Eligibility Criteria, Salary & More
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
KTR Slams Congress Over Alleged Sale Of Group-I Posts
Is ‘Oumuamua a Shard of an Ancient Pluto-Like World? Scientists Trace Its Origin to an ‘Exo-Pluto’
Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman
Delhi HC raises alarm over student suicides, declines to intervene in UGC anti-ragging contract dispute
Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!
Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!
Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!
Asia Cup 2025: No Rohit, No Virat, No Rush? Organisers Cite Their Absence as India-Pakistan Asia Cup Tickets Slow to Sell!

QUICK LINKS