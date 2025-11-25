LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs SA Day 4: Marco Jansen Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal Again, Young Opener Disappointed After He Gets Dismissed For 13 in 20 balls, Fans Say, 'Bro Is Traumatized'

On Day 4 of the India vs South Africa Test, Marco Jansen delivered an early breakthrough by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13 off 20 balls. The young opener struggled against Jansen’s steep bounce and movement, giving South Africa the perfect start as pressure mounted on India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published: November 25, 2025 16:22:08 IST

Early in Day 4 South Africa made the first inroads when Marco Jansen struck him out dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal on 13 off 20 balls. 

The young Indian opener, who had already displayed patience during the first overs, could not find his place against the steep bouncing and movement of Jansen.

Marco Jansen Strikes Early 

The left-arm pacer was fired at off-stump corridor continuously, and finally, an advantage was drawn safely to the slip cordon.

The wicket provided the South Africa with the perfect beginning of the morning session with the pressure mounting on India as they endeavored to regain strength.

The loss of Jaiswal was at a very decisive time when India only needed to consolidate their position in the India vs South Africa Test. His premature downfall not only disturbed the rhythm of India, but also gave the hosts a handover of the initiative which they were seeking.

Jansen has pulled lively movement out of the pitch and now India are left to rely on their middle order to take the pressure and normalise the chase. The momentous has established the background of a fierce battle on Day 4, in which each wicket and alliance would change the direction of the game.

How did the Internet react? 

What happened on Day 3: IND VS SA

Monday, Day 3 of the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati. Jaiswal was in fine form and he rifled a half-century that was gritty to ensure that India was in the game. 

But in the second ball of the 33rd over he was caught by a back-of-the-length shot. It got a slight additional bounce and swung off of the batter. Jaiswal was going to check his shot at the last moment but instead got an outside edge and Marco Jansen did not hesitate to take the catch at the backward point. Jaiswal stood in bewilderment as he looked at the field and walked off.

