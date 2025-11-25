‘No One Will Marry Her’: Smriti Mandhana Once Revealed How People Taunted Her Father As Her Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed Amid Cheating Allegations

Smriti Mandhana, an Indian cricketer, once shared her experiences in the world of cricket, the misfortunes she has encountered, and how society has mocked her parents, telling them that nobody will ever marry her.

Smriti Mandana, who recently lifted the Women’s World Cup, also won the BCCI awards of the Best Women International Cricketer in the BCCI awards presented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In 2023, the star cricketer and Ishan Kishan featured on the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan, the host, questioned Smriti: Mr Computer tells us that you are the daughter of a family that has a connection with cricket. What has been your experience in the sport?

When Smriti Mandhana Revealed Her Early Struggles

Smriti said: “Yes, sir. Both my father and brother were cricket-lovers since their childhood. It was dad’s dream to… His family did not give him a chance to do the sport. His dream was to see his two children play cricket and at least one of them play as Indians.

Smriti who comes from a family of Shrinivas Mandhana, her father and Shravan, her brother, played cricket in the district-level, on behalf of Sangli.

She added that all she has been hearing since childhood is cricket.

“I believe since when I was in the womb of my mother. I would even do some practicing where I had to fetch the ball to my brother. I picked up the art of batting by observing him behind the nets. Actually, I’m a righty. But since my brother was also a lefty, I was taught left hand batting by him since I would simply stand behind the net and watch him. I believe that is the way I began to play cricket,” said Smriti.

The combination of right and left hand is common, the actor of the movie, the Brahmastra said.

Ishan responded to Amitabh and told him: Sir, you write with your left hand… to which the 81-year-old actor responded: I am a lefty. My brain however functions in quite a different way. I am ambidextrous, then, and I can make use of both hands.

Ishan said: I made attempts with my left hand, sir. I had a notion that all great men write with their left hand, when I saw you and Sachin sir.

‘No One Will Marry Her’

Then, Big B inquired of Smriti, You have had a lot of difficulties in respect to the sport. How did you overcome them? What were the types of difficulties?

Smriti answered: Sir, when I started playing women cricket, I was mainly forced to play on boys side, there were not many girls playing cricket those days. So, I think… However, I would like to discover the credit to my parents. They did not allow this to bother me. They had granted me the full freedom.

Then Smriti said: The people taunted my parents, and said:–If she gets tanned, no one will marry her. Only the better part was that they never left me at the receiving end. They allowed me to play.”

Amitabh ended by telling him that that was great.

