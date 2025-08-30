LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal

India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal

India began their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan as early goals from Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan, plus Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s penalty save, sealed a memorable victory.

India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win for India as Gurpreet's Heroics Seal the Deal (Image Credit - X/@indianfootball)
India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win for India as Gurpreet's Heroics Seal the Deal (Image Credit - X/@indianfootball)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 30, 2025 00:30:22 IST

Indian men football team started their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign in a dramatic fashion, beating Tajikistan 2-1 in a tense match in the central stadium at Hisor. Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan early goals put India ahead and the hosts were hit by Shahrom Samiev before the half-time.India vs Tajikistan: Strong Start for Khalid Jamil as Coach

Indian men football team started its journey under Khalid Jamil with a very important win. The Indian players were up against a side that were ranked 27 places above in FIFA rankings yet they displayed grit and discipline to win the three points in their first game.

The victory also demonstrated the capability of the team to perform when pressure is on, especially when there is no normal attacking flair. India had to depend on strong defence and breaks of brilliance in order to keep a stubborn Tajikistan team at bay.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s Heroics in India vs Tajikistan Clash

It was a long time that Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came back into the national squad with a performance that will be remembered long. The old goalkeeper not only showed by example, but also saved a number of crucial saves.

His best moment was in the second half as he saved a penalty by Rustam Soirov, which maintained the narrow lead of India. Such strength provided a sense of security to the backline and enabled India to come out of the storm.

Early Goals Set the Tone in India vs Tajikistan Match

India took two goals in the first 13 minutes leaving Tajikistan unprepared. Debutant Muhammed Uvais caused havoc in the six minute by throwing a long throw to the box. The ball was passed over to Anwar Ali whose header was cleared into the net by Akhtam Nazarov.

Minutes later, another set-piece brought joy to the Indian camp. Uvais and Lallianzuala Chhangte were joined together and established Anwar, who discovered Rahul Bheke. Though the header of Bheke was caught, Sandesh Jhingan responded the most and tapped it with his head home to increase the goal to two.

Tajikistan Fight Back but India Hold On

Tajikistan reduced the half time gap against Shahrom Samiev who capitalized on a defensive slip. That objective energized the home audience and made the second half more ferocious.

Gurpreet and the Indian defense had been able to withstand the unremitting assault of Tajikistan. Jhingan admitted after the game, “Indian fans had waited for this result for a long time. I know we defended deep at times, but we are still rusty. We need to build on this win and show more character against Iran.”

India ended up with a win to close the score at a 2-1 to have a promising beginning to its CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign. The team will seek to continue this momentum with Iran being the next destination.

ALSO READ: ‘Shame on You’: Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke Over IPL Slapgate Video Release

Tags: Anwar AliCAFA Nations Cup 2025Gurpreet Singh SandhuIndia Football TeamIndia vs TajikistanKhalid JamilSandesh Jhingan

RELATED News

Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Game? He Hints At Farewell
End Of An Era: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
Are You Aware Of Roger Federer’s Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?
RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal
India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal
India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal
India vs Tajikistan Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Thrilling 2-1 Win For India As Gurpreet’s Heroics Seal The Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?