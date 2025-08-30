‘Shame on You’: Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke Over IPL Slapgate Video Release

S Sreesanth, whose wife Bhuvneshwari has emerged to speak out against Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke after they released a video they have never seen of the so-called ‘slapgate’ that happened in the 2008 IPL. The video revealed that Harbhajan Singh hit Sreesanth in the middle of their hand shake after the match, and this sparked a longtime buried controversy.

IPL Slapgate Video Resurfaces

This heated incident occurred in the first season of the Indian premier league, in a match between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Harbhajan Singh received a 11-match suspension on the occasion and both he and Sreesanth had since publicly reconciled.

Nonetheless, the episode was revisited by the original architect of IPL Lalit Modi in an interview with Clarke on Beyond23 podcast. Modi said that his security camera recorded the invisible angle when broadcasters were no longer recording. He even gave Clarke the never-before-seen footage.

“I’ll tell you what happened. I will give you the video. I have kept it back. Bhajji is a very dear friend of mine. I love him. It happened on the field, and I was there,” Modi recalled during the podcast.

Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth’s Reconciliation

The video captured Harbhajan hitting Sreesanth on the backhand with a slap as players shook hands. Modi alleged that Harbhajan addressed Sreesanth as prior to striking him. The two cricketers eventually reconciled even after the shocking incident, even doing commentary stints together and featuring in adverts.

Harbhajan had already publicly apologised several times and the issue was closed by both men. Their new friendship was considered as evidence that the most notorious IPL feud in cricket was finally over on a forgiving note.

Bhuvneshwari Condemns Lalit Modi and Clarke

However, the reemergence of the video attracted critical attention of the wife of Sreesanth. She called the act disgusting, heartless and inhuman and charged both Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke of trying to cash in on an old wound to get some publicity.

Sreesanth Wife IG Story about Slapgate incident

“Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman,” she posted.

Her remarks were indicative of the sheer disappointment of the family, particularly when Sreesanth himself re-posted her on Instagram.

Family Pain Rekindled After Years

Bhuvneshwari pointed out that Sreesanth had reconstructed his life after misfortunes, and that all these were ruined by unnecessary re-opening of old memories. She noted that the release of the video both wounded the players and dragged their families and children into a past controversy.

“@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife, and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs,” she wrote.

Sreesanth Wife IG Story Slapgate incident

Sreesanth Wife IG Story Slapgate Incident

She concluded her outburst with a strong message, urging both men to think about the consequences of their actions. “You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain,” she added.

